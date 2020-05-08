The cost-cutting measures affect somewhere between 10 percent and 15 percent of U.S. News’s roughly 320 employees, according to sources. And they’re the second round of austerity measures since coronavirus hit the media economy: In late March, U.S. News management announced a round of tiered pay cuts ranging from 1 percent to 20 percent — the latter for employees making north of $150,000 a year.

Top officials at U.S. News declined to comment for this story. “Due to the unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID 19, no industry has been untouched by this global crisis, including the entire media landscape. Per U.S. News & World Report’s policy, we cannot comment any further or discuss personnel matters,” reads a statement from a company spokesperson. The company wouldn’t even provide basic information, such as the number of U.S. News employees, which sources place at around 325.

An April 8 letter from more than 40 staffers petitioned the company for greater transparency in its dealings with employees during coronavirus. “[W]e request greater transparency around the company’s financial situation and what we might expect in the coming months,” read the letter, in part. The theme of transparency emerged again on Thursday, as many staffers learned of the furloughs not from a company announcement but from employees who’d been advised that they themselves had been furloughed. The email from management came later in the day.

Sources told the Erik Wemple Blog that managers had hailed 2019 as one of the company’s banner years, thus creating an expectation among staffers that U.S. News could withstand the coronavirus hit.

In a 2018 interview with the Erik Wemple Blog, U.S. News Editorial Director Brian Kelly said that the publication was ditching conventional Washington coverage in favor of the melange of editorial products that enabled the company to survive the collapse of the newsweekly business model. Once a leg in the trio of major U.S. newsweeklies — Time and Newsweek being the others — U.S. News bailed on print in 2010 and poured its resources into spinoff products. These days, it produces an array of rankings and policy coverage in areas including health care, education, travel and real estate, among others. It ranks colleges, graduate schools, hospitals, places to live, states — what have you.

Management has issued no apologies for veering from the cowpath of Washington journalism. “The combination of data, reporting, analysis and story-telling is resonating with a broad range of readers and advertisers — and setting us apart from the increasingly commoditized, and financially troubled, marketplace of ordinary news,” reads a 2018 management memo issued as the publication abandoned its opinion section.

Nowadays, “financially troubled” describes a growing cross-section of media outlets, as each day of the coronavirus crisis brings new reports of companies that are experimenting with some mix of furloughs, pay cuts and layoffs. The list includes BuzzFeed, Vox Media, McClatchy, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, The Hill, The Advocate and too many others (see this Forbes tracker for additional examples). The New York Times reported last month that roughly 36,000 workers at news companies had suffered furloughs, pay cuts or layoffs.

A common denominator for these shredded organizations is reliance on advertising. Eighty-eight percent of news publishers report having ad campaigns canceled since the scourge, according to a recent advertising study. Part of the problem is that advertisers themselves have been rocked by the deepening economic crisis, and another wrinkle is that many of those that remain flush don’t necessarily want their products positioned alongside grim covid-19 news stories.

Revenue at U.S. News derived heavily from advertising, according to Kelly’s 2018 comments. The company didn’t answer a question from the Erik Wemple Blog about just how much. “As it’s been widely reported, it will take time for the economy to return to pre-COVID levels (if at all), and we are not sure which revenue streams, including advertising, will come back to prior levels,” reads the Thursday email from management. “The business environment is deteriorating faster than anyone could have imagined, which is why we implemented further cost-saving actions.”

