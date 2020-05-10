I — with all due respect to the former president — and I — I really don't want to get into a political back-and-forth here — I — I just — I don't know what he's talking about.

I mean, with all the assistance we have done, with all the infrastructure that we, the Trump administration, working with governors and mayors and with Congress. With respect to testing, with respect to all manner of, you know, PPE, medical equipment, with respect to ventilators, you know, this President Trump, one thing shouldn't be lost here, he has -- and it's unusual in these emergency situations -- he's made great use of the private sector, talking about that earlier in terms of reopening in a safe manner.

You know, we have relied very heavily on the smartest people in this country who run retail operations, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies. You got automobile companies producing ventilators at a rapid rate. We've ramped up the testing. We have the world's largest testing percentages so far.

So, I just -- I don't understand what President Obama is saying. It just sounds so darn political to me.

I just want to say this -- look, what we’ve done may not be 100 percent perfect. You know, these things happen once every 100 years. But the overall pictures, we’ve created a massive health and safety infrastructure to deal with the pandemic here in the United States. And judging from the results, where there has been a flattening in the rate of growth in infection rates and mortality rates, it’s working, so we’re preparing to reopen the economy.