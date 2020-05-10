We don’t know what a post-pandemic rebound will look like, and we don’t know how we’ll react. At the same time, the Conservative Party is arguing that federal benefits may “derail” provincial plans to reopen, discouraging would-be workers from returning to the job. Party leader Andrew Scheer is recommending a gradual phase-out of benefits so that workers don’t have to choose between collecting relief and returning to the job.

In late April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and province premiers issued guidelines for getting back to normal. These measures include basic worker protections, “such as providing personal protective equipment for workers who can’t maintain physical distancing,” an article on the joint statement says. But when we discuss reopening the country, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, getting people back to work, we ought to also take seriously the fact that workers may not be able or willing to do so.

The pandemic has taken more than an economic toll on us. It has taken a psychological toll, too. Workers who are not ready to return to work, who are scared to return to work, shouldn’t be forced back. They should also have access to benefits until they are prepared to return. Except for some workers deemed essential, who ought to receive compensation and benefits according to the additional burdens and risks they shoulder (beyond the federal-provincial wage subsidy), no worker should be treated as a test subject for a province or territory’s plan to reopen — or, worse, fodder for production and profit.

In Alberta, a meatpacking plant was the site of Canada’s largest single covid-19 outbreak. As the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported, the facility had been linked with more than 1,200 covid-19 cases. One employee died, and her husband was hospitalized with the coronavirus. Workers at Cargill are terrified. “The union, arguing conditions are unsafe for workers, is seeking a stop-work order at Cargill,” reported the Calgary Herald. This is the story we read. It’s not the only one.

The capitalist market obsession with productivity, efficiency and consumption will continue to drive calls to reopen the country. If executives were keen to take to the floors to lead the front-line charge, I might be impressed by their commitment. So far, I’ve seen no such offers. Consider that a thought experiment, to center the mind on who is risking much — and who is risking little — when we talk about returning to normal.

Canada must soon meet a post-pandemic world, but who says it must be like the pre-pandemic world? The country could take this moment to further protect workers and respect their physical and psychological health. Businesses that cannot guarantee the safety of those who make their profits possible ought not reopen during the pandemic, or after it. They shouldn’t have been open in the first place. Moreover, we ought to take this moment to question production and consumption — not so that we may eliminate either, because we need both, but so that we may rebalance our lives away from an obsession with growth for the sake of growth. Or, rather, growth for the sake of profits that will be unequally shared.

As provinces and territories across Canada begin to reopen, they ought to put the health and safety of workers first. That commitment should include the right of any worker who is scared to return to the job to say no and to remain employed (and paid) or protected by adequate provincial and federal benefits.

The pandemic has revealed something that remains hidden far too often: the value and necessity of workers who are all too often treated as grist for the mill, exploited and forgotten. The very least we owe workers is respect for their right to be safe and healthy. If you’d like, you can consider that part of the cost of doing business.

