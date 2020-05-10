Dear Gene,

When we designed the schedule for this book club, I’ll admit that I did it a little bit at random, mostly to even out the amount of reading that we’d have to do each week. So there’s some real serendipity in the way we end this journey, with a set of chapters that explores the difference between real goodness and the appearance of it.

We begin with the scene in which Thomas Cromwell receives the portrait Hans Holbein has painted of him, and worries that the work proves Mark Smeaton right: that Cromwell does, in fact, look like a murderer. “Did you not know?” Cromwell’s son Gregory asks him, just after Cromwell has pondered with satisfaction how much Gregory appears like a gentleman.

And we end, or at least draw nearer to the close, with the execution of Thomas More, a man who had all the outward look of virtue, both in Cromwell’s time and in our own, thanks to works like “A Man for All Seasons.” But in Mantel’s telling, to steal from another great writer, Jane Austen, one of these men has all — or at least more — the goodness and the other all the appearance of it. The saintly Thomas More is the same man who tortured those he deemed to be heretics — and broke their health and whipped and humiliated their children. The paragon is the same man who was so cruel and frightening that a boy can sob “in shame, in relief, in triumph that soon he will have outlived his tormentor.”

So, now that we’ve finished “Wolf Hall,” what do you make of Thomas Cromwell, and of the woman who has attempted to restore his reputation?

Best,

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

What I make of Hilary Mantel is simple: She’s brilliant. What I make of Cromwell is of course more complicated.

You mention that wonderful line from Gregory about the Holbein portrait. That reminds me of a question one of our book club members asked last week in the comments: What’s the deal with Cromwell’s attitude toward Gregory? He so loved his daughters — Anne because he saw himself in her, and Grace for her grace. But why does he seem so disappointed in, and almost dismissive of, Gregory? It’s not that Gregory is in any way a bad person. Cromwell just doesn’t seem to be able to forgive his son for not having toughness and ruthlessness at his core — qualities he sees in Rafe, Richard and Christophe, whom he takes in as surrogate sons.

In the end, I find it impossible not to like and admire Cromwell. What a brain he has; what a heart, what a soul. But he has the face of a murderer for a reason, doesn’t he? “He thinks, I remembered you, Thomas More, but you didn’t remember me. You never even saw me coming.”

By the end of “Wolf Hall,” Cromwell has been instrumental in making England safe for those who believe in a direct relationship with God, unmediated by Rome. Such a change would have been impossible without More’s demise. But I do wonder how long Cromwell really had More in his sights, and how much of the vindication he deservedly feels is personal rather than psychological. I understand why all the courtiers, and even Henry himself, are so frightened of him. You don’t want to give him reason to kill you, because he might well do it.

All best,

Gene

Hi Gene,

As much as we’ve spent this book club trying to wrestle with Thomas Cromwell’s character, you point out something important here that animates all the action: the question of what we’ll do to have children, and what we want for them once we have them.

Henry VIII, the man Thomas Cromwell serves, has literally upended Europe in his quest for a son, even as he largely ignores his daughters, the ailing Lady Mary, and the tiny Elizabeth, who “you could show … at a fair as a pig-baby.” All he wants for his children is that they be boys, that they reflect on his virility and provide for a succession.

Cromwell, by contrast, is torn between competing impulses: He wants better for his sons than he had for himself, and yet he can’t quite understand the things they do with their security and their liberty. Gregory is always cutting his letters short for lack of time, but what keeps him occupied is a mystery to his father. Rafe Sadler has the opportunity to marry magnificently, and yet is carried away by his violent love for Helen Barre. Though I’m only two years into being a parent myself, I suspect this sense that our tenderly nurtured children are slightly knowable to us is a fairly common experience.

Mantel has allowed us to see Cromwell from a new perspective than the one history has given us not merely by virtue of her magnificent writing, but through the choices she’s made about what to emphasize in his life. She hasn’t done what a lesser novelist might, and transformed him into a purely modern man. Rather, Mantel has used Cromwell to show us what parts of the human experience endure.

Cheers,

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

I’ve got quite a few more years of experience in the parenting business than you do, and I can attest that when they are old enough to have their own hopes and dreams — and this happens a lot sooner than you might thing — what they want for themselves becomes far, far more important than what you want for them. That wasn’t the case in Cromwell’s time. In the pre-modern view, children were assets — they were labor on the farm or in the workshop; they were a means for cementing family alliances. In “Wolf Hall,” Cromwell comes closest to the modern view. I suspect that if someone like Norfolk or Suffolk had a son who eloped with someone like Helen Barre, he would have insisted on having the marriage annulled. Cromwell, instead, values Rafe’s happiness over his social prospects. A good example.

Our children are, in the final analysis, unknowable. But we can know them well enough to know when they are happy. There’s a saying about parents that is absolutely true today but may not have been true in Cromwell’s day: You are only as happy as your unhappiest child.

I can’t end before telling you what a pleasure it was to have you and the members of our book club accompany me on this journey. You and our fellow-travelers had insights that I missed. You helped me focus on scenes and passages that I failed to notice. Your highlighting of the burning of the Loller, in particular, gave me a somewhat different sense of the whole arc of Cromwell’s narrative. I was perhaps more focused on his ambition, and less focused on his faith, than I should have been.

Thank you. And thanks, of course, to Hilary Mantel for writing such a marvelous book.

All my best,

Gene