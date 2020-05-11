Considering the duration of and hardship imposed by stay-at-home orders, support for these draconian measures has held to a remarkable degree. “As some states have begun to slowly ease restrictions on businesses and individuals, the poll finds that 71% of Americans favor requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands . . . down slightly from 80% two weeks earlier," AP reports. Sixty-seven percent favor bars and restaurant closures, 75 percent favor limits on gatherings of more than 10 people, and 57 percent still favor requirements to halt nonessential medical care. True, these percentages have slipped somewhat, but the enduring consensus is striking in a country supposedly divided on just about everything.

There is also more agreement on sources of information than one might imagine. Gallup and the Knight Foundation’s poll finds that a plurality of Americans name the Trump administration as the main source of misinformation (47 percent vs. 33 percent for the mainstream media). In a warning to social media companies:

Four in 10 Americans believe social media companies should immediately remove any posts on their websites or apps that they suspect contains misinformation about the coronavirus. An equal proportion say the post should be left up until the social media company can confirm it contains misinformation. Relatively few, 14%, think social media companies should leave the posts up without checking whether it contains misinformation.

Americans seem to have found sensible ways to figure out what is going on. “Thirty-four percent say they get information from the one or two sources they trust most; 31% consult health professionals or official health organization websites directly, and 30% consult a wider variety of news sources than usual.”

These surveys underscore some key points regarding public opinion. First, the media pundit class and Democratic hand-wringers overestimate the degree to which Trump’s nonsense is believed. Second, they overestimate the erosion in support for highly restrictive measures despite the obvious economic hardship. Few would have believed that, after nearly two months of being cooped up, a supermajority of Americans would understand and accept the restrictions. Third, social media companies are risking a serious breach with the public if they take a hands-off attitude about inaccurate information. (One should consider whether this should extend to Trump’s own tweets filled with inaccurate and sometimes dangerous nonsense.) Fourth, chalk up a win for objective reality. Trump has done everything in his power to marginalize independent sources of information and to confuse the public as to who is telling the truth. In the midst of an unprecedented crisis, Americans seem fully convinced there are such things as facts, and through a variety of credible sources, they can find them. That might be the best news since the pandemic hit.

