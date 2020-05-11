On the economic front, few still speak of a “V” shaped recovery. Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council who once upon a time predicted the economy would be relatively unaffected by the coronavirus, was singing a different tune on ABC’s “This Week.” “Number one, as bad as those job numbers were — and I don’t want to sugarcoat it, because I think the numbers for May are going to be also very difficult numbers,” he said. “It’s going to take a while for the reopening to have an impact.”

Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, was equally glum on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It’s a very, very stressful time for all Americans,” he said. “And as we, like most every other country on Earth, start to get our economy going again, it is going to be a very difficult, emotional time for everybody, just like it is for the folks in the West Wing this weekend” And it could get worse going forward. “You know, I think that just looking at the flow of initial claims, that it looks like we’re probably going to get close to 20 percent in the next report,” he said.

While Trump may not understand the connection, his advisers seem to grasp that, without a robust testing program, there will be no recovery. Hassett urged that “we should use every single test that we can generate. … And you’re exactly right that the objective is to get as much testing as possible.”

Trump might listen to Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who is also warning about the necessity of ramping up testing. “I mean, according to Johns Hopkins, the United States has tested more than 8 million people,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But it’s not enough, for example, when 35,000 kids and faculty show up on the University of Tennessee campus in August.” He argued, “That’s why we need what Dr. [Deborah ] Birx called, what Francis Collins is working on, a breakthrough. For example, you might be able to put a lollipop in your mouth with a swab, take a picture of it with your cellphone. If it lights up, you’re positive. Or you send that swab to a laboratory that’s not too far away.”

In sum, Trump seems increasingly isolated in his delusion that simply declaring the economy open will magically restore it to health. For once, some of his advisers are talking sensibly. He should cut out the happy talk and follow their lead.

