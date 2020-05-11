A top world health official Monday warned that countries are essentially driving blind in reopening their economies without setting up strong contact tracing to beat back flare-ups of the coronavirus.The warning came as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school, and many U.S. states pressed ahead with the lifting of business restrictions.Authorities have cautioned that the scourge could come back with a vengeance without widespread testing and tracing of infected people’s contacts with others.In fact, fears of infection spikes in countries that have loosened up were borne out in recent days in Germany, where new clusters were linked to three slaughterhouses; Wuhan, the Chinese city where the crisis started; and South Korea, where a single nightclub customer was linked to 85 new cases.
This isn’t a choice between lives and the economy. The only way we can restart the economy is to do it right, and that means lots of testing and tracing.
* David J. Lynch, Annie Gowen, and Laura Reiley report that the farmers are not doing well:
President Trump promised this year to deliver a financial bonanza for American farmers, boosted by two historic trade deals that would free them from their dependence on government bailouts.Instead, as the local Wendy’s runs out of hamburgers and some shelves at Costco lie bare, farmers are forced to euthanize millions of hogs and chickens, give away tons of unwanted potatoes, and pour out enough milk to fill a small lake. The closure of most U.S. restaurants amid the covid-19 pandemic has thrown the nearly $2 trillion food industry into chaos, convulsing specialized supply chains that are struggling to adjust.From farm gate to grocery aisle, the incredible tumult of the past two months is the fault of a microbe the president has dubbed the “invisible enemy” — and what critics say has been his erratic response to its attack. The health crisis also has exposed an agricultural economy that despite repeated injections of taxpayer support finds many farmers under growing and unexpected financial pressure.
I’m OK with all the government support farmers get — food is important! — but let’s discard the notion that they’re self-sufficient.
* Alexander Mallin reports that nearly 2,000 former Justice Department officials have signed a letter condemning Attorney General Barr for his intervention into the Michael Flynn case and calling on him to resign.
* Former Justice Department official Mary B. McCord has a scalding piece recounting that Barr has misleadingly twisted her words in trying to justify his intervention.
* Franklin Foer explains how Vladimir Putin is already on his way to stealing another American election.
* James Downie says Republicans are turning into their own version of the caricature they claim Democrats are.
* Quinta Jurecic previews the momentous case on presidential power that the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday.
* Jon Walker explains what a nightmare of complexity it is to get health insurance in the middle of a pandemic, if you live in the United States.
* And Jesse Eisinger examines the ways the coronavirus response is working for the rich.