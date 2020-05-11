It is not quite correct to say that you don’t “run” for vice president. You can certainly increase — or decrease — your appeal in a number of ways.

Lesson No. 1: Position without overt campaigning. The most skilled candidates get their name in the most articles, all reassuring us that the candidate is not “campaigning” for the job. In this case, no one has been more successful than Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who on Sunday and Monday scored two pieces touting her run, all the while refusing to comment for them. The New York Times reports, “Though she is among the favorites … she has kept a noticeably lower profile than other possible contenders.” (Um, except for all those stories about her in the Times and elsewhere.) Likewise, Politico assures us, “Harris is not only in top contention, but Biden aides, surrogates and major donors see her as the best fit at the onset of the process — at least on paper — to join him atop the Democratic ticket.”

Lesson No. 2: Don’t self-promote; instead do the job. You have to demonstrate how you would reinforce Biden’s message, defend him from critics and attack Trump. In other words, you audition by showing what you would do if you got the nod. In Biden’s case, you vouch for him without slamming Tara Reade (as Biden has avoided doing); echo his criticisms of Trump (he wasted time in responding to the pandemic and continues to fail on critical issues such as testing); show a grasp of the issues Biden considers most important (helping the middle class); and demonstrate you can improve his appeal with key constituencies. (Note how Harris has focused like a laser on racial inequities in the context of the pandemic.)

Lesson No. 3: Avoid unforced errors. It is widely believed among campaign operatives and vetters that a vice presidential candidate cannot win the election but she/he can lose it for the top of the ticket. That means no surprises, no errors, no gaffes. It may seem inconsistent with Biden’s freewheeling personality and penchant for wandering into homespun tales, but he needs a running mate who will stay on message and not wander into dangerous territory. (This is one reason a vice president who herself has run for president and endured public vetting has an edge on those who have yet to experience the spotlight of presidential politics.) In that regard, you will notice that since leaving the race Harris and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have not given any problematic interviews. There have been no after-campaign leaks or sniping from former staffers.

In short, Harris is the top contender because she has excelled in all three departments. So long as she does, she is likely to get the nod, becoming both the “safe” choice and a historic one.

