And of course, given the catastrophic implications of President Trump being reelected, every decision that could affect the outcome of this presidential race is momentous.

As we inevitably begin our speculation on whom Biden will pick, there’s a misconception about running mates that’s worth discarding. It’s tempting to spend time examining how different potential vice presidents performed in their own past elections, to see what kind of appeal they have to voters.

But odd as it seems, that’s the wrong way to think about it.

We end up asking questions such as: What kind of politician is this person? Did they show strong grass-roots appeal? How did they perform with this or that group in their home state? Or more specifically: Did Stacey Abrams successfully turn out young people in Georgia? Could Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) secure the Midwest for Biden?

Those kinds of questions assume that voters will be making a freestanding evaluation of the running mate that can be judged independent of her relationship to the nominee (Biden has promised to choose a woman). But that’s not how it works.

Let’s take Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). She did pretty poorly in her presidential run, gaining traction in polls only for a brief moment in July. You might say that calls into question her ability to win votes on a national level, were it not for the fact that the running mate doesn’t actually have to win votes on a national level.

That’s because the running mate’s real job is not to make people love her or turn out to support her, but to positively affect how people think of the nominee. Take the case of one running mate who performed abysmally in his own presidential run that year, but nonetheless was a near-perfect choice: Joe Biden.

Barack Obama picked Biden not because of his proven appeal to voters, but because he could reassure certain people about Obama. Biden was an older white man who had been in Washington for decades; the political point of his selection was to quiet fears people might have had about Obama being too young or too green. And it worked.

As it did when George W. Bush picked Dick Cheney, someone with absolutely no personal or electoral appeal. His selection sent a message of stability and reassurance. To a somewhat lesser but still real extent, Mike Pence did the same thing for Trump.

It’s also why, for instance, picking Tim Kaine didn’t do anything to help Hillary Clinton in 2016. He was another reasonably liberal Democrat with plenty of experience who probably would have done a perfectly good job, but nothing about the choice added anything to what people thought of Clinton:

So if you’re wondering what kind of effect a potential running mate might have on the outcome of the election, the question you should ask is, “What would choosing this person say about Joe Biden?”

That question highlights how running mates can have an impact on a campaign even when they don’t appear to change many people’s votes. For instance, when John McCain picked Sarah Palin in 2008, it quickly became clear that she was a spectacular nincompoop. The choice made McCain seem reckless and irresponsible.

What that means is although it’s easy to overthink the choice and believe it’s possible to pull off some clever, narrowly tailored electoral maneuver (With this running mate, we’ll pick up Midwestern suburban women aged 45-64!), what Biden actually needs to do is make a big and easy-to-understand point about who he is and what his presidency will be like.

And, of course, he needs to pick someone who’ll actually be a good vice president. While candidates always say, “My top priority is finding someone who can step into the Oval Office on a moment’s notice,” in fact the vice presidency itself has become an increasingly influential position in the last few decades. Nobody knows this as well as Biden, who was by all accounts an extremely effective vice president.

There isn’t necessarily one “right” choice, even if there can certainly be wrong ones (like Palin or Dan Quayle). But when Biden makes his pick and you’re trying to figure out what the political outcome will be, the best question to ask is not what voters will think of that running mate herself, but what she’ll make voters think about Biden.

