“They chased him through that community until they caught up with him, and then they executed him, like a modern-day lynching,” Crump told me in the latest episode of “Cape Up.” He was referring to Travis and Gregory McMichael, the father and son arrested in Arbery’s killing last Thursday, 74 days after the fatal encounter.
If Crump’s name sounds familiar it’s because he was the lawyer for the family of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla., on Feb. 26, 2012. The similarities between the February killings of Arbery and Trayvon -- eight years apart -- are eerie.
