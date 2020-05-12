* John Wagner, Mike DeBonis, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Laurie McGinley report that Anthony Fauci isn’t towing Trump’s line:

The nation’s top health officials warned on Tuesday the U.S. risks new outbreaks of coronavirus and possibly a broad resurgence if states and cities reopen too quickly. And they cautioned that neither a vaccine, nor surefire treatments would be available when schools are slated to reopen in the fall — a grim reminder that life would not soon return to normal even if Americans resume their routines.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, predicted Americans would experience “suffering and death that could be avoided,” as well as additional economic damage, if states ignore federal guidelines, including delaying reopening of most businesses until they see dramatic declines in cases. He also said the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is probably higher than the 80,000 reported to date.
Fauci’s comments came during a contentious Senate hearing as lawmakers of both parties pressed him and other federal health officials on whether the country is ready to reopen. The panel’s chairman and all four witnesses appeared remotely because they all recently came into contact with people with confirmed infections — a testament to how the virus has transformed life even within the corridors of power.

Even as President Donald Trump urges getting people back to work and reopening the economy, an Associated Press analysis shows thousands of people are getting sick from COVID-19 on the job.
Recent figures show a surge of infections in meatpacking and poultry-processing plants. There’s been a spike of new cases among construction workers in Austin, Texas, where that sector recently returned to work. Even the White House has proven vulnerable, with positive coronavirus tests for one of Trump’s valets and for Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.
The developments underscore the high stakes for communities nationwide as they gradually loosen restrictions on business.

* A new Marquette Law School poll in Wisconsin shows Biden leading Trump by 3 points, with 64 percent approving of the Democratic governor’s handling of the pandemic versus only 44 percent approving of Trump’s handling of it.

* Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Haley Stevens, Adam Schiff and Sean Casten argue that mass unemployment is a choice, and one we don’t have to make.