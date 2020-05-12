* A new Marquette Law School poll in Wisconsin shows Biden leading Trump by 3 points, with 64 percent approving of the Democratic governor’s handling of the pandemic versus only 44 percent approving of Trump’s handling of it.
* Ron Brownstein explains how Trump’s handling of the coronavirus risks bleeding his support among seniors, whom he’s going to need in November.
* Ian Millhiser reports on how the lawyer representing House Democrats in today’s Supreme Court arguments fell flat on his face.
* Barbara McQuade looks at today’s arguments and says the Supreme Court may help Trump run out the clock on his tax returns.
* Jed Shugerman tells us how the Trumpists’ theory of why he’s immune to accountability flouts the vision of the Founders.
* Nathaniel Rakich has a balanced look at what the latest Senate polls say about Democratic chances in key races.
* Charles Sykes warns that the pandemic may be unraveling our social contract.
* Dan Froomkin looks at Trump’s “hunger games hypocrisy” when it comes to his reprehensible double standard on testing.
* Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Haley Stevens, Adam Schiff and Sean Casten argue that mass unemployment is a choice, and one we don’t have to make.