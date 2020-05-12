and dedicated to the proposition
[A loose artillery horse rushes over in a state of confusion, gets its legs tangled and knocks over the podium.]
that all men are created equal.
[The remainder of the speech flutters uselessly to the ground.]
We have won the victory.
[The noise of many tramping feet draws closer.]
And now we are here to dedicate a portion of this field
[“Steady, men!” cries a voice of command.]
in memory of what a good job we have done
[“Hold your cannon fire!” another voice yells. “Wait for their approach!”]
in this battle that is clearly past.
[Bugles blow and drums rattle.]
We have met the moment,
[Serried ranks of men begin to make their way across the open field, banners waving in the afternoon air.]
and we have prevailed.
[From behind the fence, the rifles open fire.]
There is nothing more to do here.
[Shells and cannonballs begin to rain down overhead, devastating the ranks.]
The victory is won.
[The carnage is unthinkable.]
