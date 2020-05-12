The call with onetime administration colleagues was supposed to be private, but a recording found its way to my former colleague Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News.

None of Obama’s comments were surprising, but they do raise interesting questions of just how visible he really intends to be this fall. Should he put himself out front in the way previous presidents have almost always avoided? And would Biden really be wise to let him?

The answers to those questions ought to be: “Yes,” and “Absolutely.”

Traditionally, former presidents have sought to balance competing imperatives during election years. They try to be loyal party supporters and defenders of their own legacies on one hand, while remaining statesmanlike and muted in their partisan critique on the other.

Past presidents often find that they have more in common with others who’ve held the office, even if they’re ideologically at odds, than they do with their own legions of supporters. George W. Bush dutifully endorsed Republican nominee Mitt Romney in 2012, but he disappeared after that, and if he landed even a glancing blow at Obama, none of us heard it.

Which was probably just fine with Romney, anyway. Nominees are usually loath to have former presidents striding across their campaign stage, making them look smaller and less defined by comparison. Even where former presidents are popular (and that wasn’t the case with Bush), campaigns like to deploy them principally as cheerleaders for the activist base, while the candidate makes his own case to everyone else.

Things get especially complicated and emotionally fraught when a vice president — current or former — is the nominee, since No. Twos always struggle to be seen as something more than junior partners. The last vice president to seek the office was Al Gore, whose desire to distance himself from President Bill Clinton — and from the personal ugliness of Clinton’s second term — led to no end of drama and discord during his 2000 campaign.

But to state the obvious: There’s nothing normal or traditional about our politics right now. And both Obama and Biden should let the old conventions go.

Obama’s charge here isn’t simply to stand up against President Trump (who continues to blame his predecessor for everything but the murder hornets), or to stand up for Biden (with whom he shares a genuine kinship). It’s not to champion one ideology over another.

No, Obama’s job is to ensure the credibility of government itself. What the pandemic has made clear is that Trump has little interest in leading a functional executive branch. His primary goal is to be loved (and reelected) by a base of distrustful Americans, and he’s willing to demolish the credibility of our institutions — legal, scientific, media — to achieve it.

Trump is the darkest manifestation of the same anti-establishment impulse that’s brought virtually every president to power since the Nixon era.. After another term, he would leave the federal government not merely reduced in scope, but in ruins. He would leave a society at war with itself, all in the furtherance of his family brand.

It’s a safe bet that every living ex-president feels that way — and all of them have some responsibility to speak out. But probably none remain as personally admired and as vibrant as Obama, whose election in 2008 still stands as the most aspirational and unifying moment in modern American politics.

There’s no point in remaining statesman-like when the state itself is breaking apart. Obama has always had his fellow Illinoisan, Abraham Lincoln, in mind as a kind of analogue. Now is Obama’s moment to speak to the country’s better angels — not just to party loyalists — as forcefully as he can.

As for Biden, if he were running as a transformative leader in his own right, then you could see him, like past nominees, not wanting to be overshadowed by his old boss. But Biden is nothing so much as a return ticket to normalcy.

His strongest argument lies in the idea that the country has undertaken a radical experiment with disastrous consequences, and what it most needs is to restore stability and integrity to the White House. Unlike Gore, Biden isn’t looking to get away from the Obama legacy; he’s trying to embody it.

And so Biden, who has described himself as a bridge between moments, would be well served to think of himself as having two running mates this year: one who represents the party’s promising future, and one who summons its hopeful past. We’ve not seen any former president team up with a nominee like that.

At this moment, though, the list of things we haven’t seen grows ominously long.

