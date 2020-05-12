On Monday, Cuomo had good news to present at his daily coronavirus briefing. After urging Congress to fund more than “corporate America” but also state and local governments, he said, “We start a new chapter today. … May 15 is the end of the statewide closures.” Shifting to an “exciting” region-by-region process, Cuomo noted that “all the arrows are pointed in the right direction,” meaning new cases, intubations and deaths are in decline. He announced that three regions (the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley) are “ready to open,” meaning they have met all seven metrics (e.g., hospitalizations down, sufficient tracking and tracing).

Cuomo explained: “This can be a science and it can be measured. That’s what we want to do. We want to demystify this entire issue.” He added, “Some places are very close, Central New York, just one or two criteria that haven’t been met yet and you can do that with Long Island, New York City, all across the state. When we reopen, we’re talking about a phased reopening, that’s what everyone basically is doing.” As areas of the state come back on line, Cuomo will watch the infection rate, new hospitalizations and other criteria.

All of this is an attempt to move deliberately but with extreme care to return to the new normal. The measures not only provide legal permission for businesses to reopen, but also allow individuals to gain confidence that it is safe to return to some activities.

Cuomo is determined to avoid errors others have made, acknowledging that “we’re not the first to reopen and that’s a good thing because you can look around and learn. Other countries reopened too fast. They didn’t have controls in place. And they reopened and then they had to slow down or they had to stop. We don’t want to do that.” He ridiculed states that have ignored basic guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I don’t even know how that happens. Federal government says here are the CDC guidelines, which are basic health guidelines,” Cuomo said. “Some states don’t meet those guidelines and they’re opening anyway. ‘Well, there’s a lot of pressure to open.’ I know, but pressure doesn’t mean you act unintelligently, right?”

We soon will have a comparison between Cuomo’s careful approach and the highly politicized approach of red-state governors who were egged on to open prematurely by the president. Should we see a surge of cases in red states, it will be sadly apparent that the anti-scientific tactic is dangerous and grossly irresponsible. By contrast, should Cuomo safely restore New York to function without an outbreak of new cases, he’ll have proven that the choice is not between reopening or closing, but between opening smartly and opening stupidly.

