Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell gave a dire warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not approve more aid to address the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

“Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” Powell said in a videoconference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Powell said the United States is in the midst of the “biggest shock our economy has felt in modern times” and is likely to face an “extended period” of weakness.