* David Dayen has some good reporting from inside the Biden campaign that illuminates his struggles to figure out what kind of president he wants to be.
* Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng report that the White House is pressuring the CDC to change how it counts covid-19 deaths to lower the numbers.
* Daniel Dale fact-checks Mitch McConnell’s claim that the Obama administration didn’t leave the Trump administration a playbook to deal with a pandemic. Totally false.
* Norman Ornstein explains why Republicans are resisting letting Congress work remotely: To help Trump avoid oversight.
* Steve Benen catches Sen. John Cornyn claiming it’s “good news” that people can get ACA coverage if they lose employer coverage amid the new recession, after spending years trying to kill the ACA.
* Peter Whoriskey reports that the state government of Nebraska has found an innovative solution to covid-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants: Stop publicly reporting the number of covid-19 cases at meatpacking plants.
* Sarah Ellison and Elahe Izadi examine the particular way Trump attacks women reporters.
* Jennifer Finney Boylan offers a moving portrait of what it’s like to deal with mental illness and crisis in the midst of a pandemic.
* And Rob Savillo and Lis Power report that coverage of the pandemic on Fox News has dropped precipitously now that the president wants to talk about the economy.