Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell gave a dire warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not approve more aid to address the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.
“Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” Powell said in a videoconference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Powell said the United States is in the midst of the “biggest shock our economy has felt in modern times” and is likely to face an “extended period” of weakness.

“Bwa ha ha, everything is going according to plan,” Mitch McConnell was heard to say.

Rick Bright, a former top vaccine official removed from his post last month, will testify to Congress on Thursday that the United States faces the “darkest winter in modern history” if it does not develop a more coordinated national response to the coronavirus before an expected resurgence later this year.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in prepared testimony submitted to a subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.

The president put one of his most qualified sons-in-law on the case, so I’m sure everything will be fine.