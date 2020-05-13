What kind of monsters attack mothers and their newborn babies? The same kind of monsters who attack a funeral. That also happened on Tuesday about 100 miles east of Kabul: A funeral procession for a district police chief who had died of natural causes in Nangarhar province was attacked by a suicide bomber who killed at least 24 people. This is cradle-to-grave terrorism. The funeral attack was claimed by Islamic State, but the maternity-ward attack was so barbaric that no one assumed public responsibility.

Whoever carried out these attacks, their larger meaning is clear: The vaunted “peace deal” with the Taliban announced by the Trump administration on Feb. 29 is breaking down. The White House had claimed that it had secured “important commitments that are necessary to finally end the conflict in Afghanistan.” But six weeks later there is no sign of the conflict ending. The Taliban has avoided attacks on U.S. personnel, but it has continued to wage savage war on the people and government of Afghanistan. The Taliban’s oral assurances to the U.S. negotiating team, led by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, that it would reduce violence by as much as 80 percent have proved to be worthless.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered his troops, who had been in an “active defense” posture, to go back on the offensive. His government rightly holds the Taliban responsible for the continuing violence — even if the Taliban is not carrying out all of the attacks itself, it is not doing enough to prevent them, either. National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib tweeted on Tuesday: “The reason to pursue peace is to end this senseless violence. This is not peace, nor its beginnings.”

Yet the Trump administration clings to the fiction that the Taliban is a good-faith negotiating partner. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement on Tuesday said: “We note the Taliban have denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous. The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Well, yes, the government and the insurgents should cooperate. But they won’t, because the Taliban is interested in strangling, not strengthening, what it views as an illegitimate regime imposed by Western infidels. The Taliban still doesn’t recognize the democratically elected government in Kabul and won’t enter into negotiations with it. The March 10 deadline for launching intra-Afghan negotiations on a political settlement has come and gone.

The Taliban’s excuse for not negotiating is that the government has failed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as called for in the agreement. (The government says it has released 1,000 prisoners while the Taliban has released only 171.) But Ghani never made any such pledge — that was a promise from the Trump administration — and he quite understandably does not want to make the Taliban even more dangerous by releasing so many of its fighters while the war rages on.

It is a fool’s errand to try to make sense of a foreign policy designed to please a president who accuses a prominent television anchor of murdering an aide who died of natural causes. But the contradictions and incongruities of Trump’s foreign policy are on particularly sharp display in Afghanistan.

How can a president who exited a nuclear deal that Iran was complying with now ignore the Taliban’s violations of a “peace” agreement? How can a president who in 2014 condemned President Barack Obama for releasing five Taliban prisoners in return for a U.S. Army sergeant now demand that Afghanistan release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for nothing but empty promises? How can a president who boasts that “Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies … and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism!” now allow his aides to make excuses for Islamist extremists? And, most of all, how can a president who, with 20/20 hindsight, condemned Obama for withdrawing from Iraq and allowing the rise of the Islamic State now be so eager to repeat the same mistake in Afghanistan?

Trump is not ending the war, but he is ending America’s involvement and thereby making more likely a victory for terrorists who slaughter mothers and babies.

