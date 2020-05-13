You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

By attaching its apology to a Twitter reply, “Meet the Press” was, in effect, burying its comeuppance, or so some critics said. We won’t take issue with that line of analysis, other than to point out that Americans are nothing if not experts in nitpicking apologies. Whether the mistake-maker is a celebrity, a political official, an athlete, whatever — we’re always there to conduct moral pat-downs, logical examinations and copy-edits of any expression of regret that comes our way.

Maybe that’s why Todd left little space for such activity when he appeared on his Tuesday afternoon “Meet the Press Daily” spinoff on MSNBC. Apparently having decided that Sunday’s mistake required something more than a Twitter reply, Todd said, “I wanted to talk for a moment about something that occurred on Sunday’s edition of ‘Meet the Press.' ”

He then plowed into the guts of the gaffe. In an interview with CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge, Barr discussed his department’s move to drop its charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Asked how history would judge the decision, Barr responded, “History is written by the winner, so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

That’s the spot where “Meet the Press” truncated the answer, with Todd using it as a springboard to ask panelist Peggy Noonan, “I was struck, Peggy, by the cynicism of the answer. It’s a correct answer. But he’s the attorney general. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”

But as it turned out, Barr finished his thought this way: “But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law.” Where Todd said Barr didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law, Barr said that he was upholding the rule of law.

How did this all happen? Todd explained: “Now, we did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We didn’t include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips that CBS did air. We should have looked at both and checked for a full transcript. A mistake that I wish we hadn’t made and one I wish I hadn’t made. The second part of the attorney general’s answer would have put it in the proper context.”

The scope of these oversights bears some explanation. “Meet the Press” aired on Sunday. CBS News published the transcript of the Barr interview in its entirety on Thursday, allowing “Meet the Press” several days to evaluate it. A longer version of the interview video was available by Friday morning. The show’s mistake amounts to a stunning breakdown.

The good news? Todd’s on-air apology struck a tone consistent with the screw-up. “Had we seen that part of the CBS interview, I would not have framed the conversation the way I did, and I obviously am very sorry for that mistake. We strive to do better going forward.”

There’s no foolproof way to run a correction on television news. The audience that heard the error can never be re-congregated to hear the walk-back. In this case, “Meet the Press Daily” has a fraction of the audience of “Meet the Press.” But whatever: The “Meet the Press” mea culpa would fetch a standing ovation from a Zoom meeting of journalistic ombudsmen/women.

No amount of regret, of course, will ever please a man who doesn’t even grasp the concept. After “Meet the Press” tweeted out its correction and apology on Sunday, President Trump tweeted:

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Why even bother apologizing?

Apologies and journalism have an uneasy relationship. Subjects of news coverage are forever petitioning for them, whether via flaming emails, legal threat letters or lawsuits. Just last week, Charles Herring, president of the company that owns One America News, sent an apology/retraction request letter to Vanity Fair over a story alleging that the network had sold a “major stake” to a group aligned with Donald Trump Jr. Vanity Fair made drastic changes to its piece, but instead of issuing a retraction and apology, called it an “update” and moved along.

Sometimes the need for an apology bursts from the fossil record. In June 2017, for instance, the New York Times editorial board wrongly reported that the 2011 Arizona rampage of Jared Loughner was linked to a map circulated by Sarah Palin’s PAC. Palin filed suit and noted that the newspaper never apologized. “We have a standard format that we use in clarifications and corrections and as a matter of style and policy, the newsroom doesn’t include the apology as a matter of course,” a New York Times lawyer told the Erik Wemple Blog last summer.

Fox News occasionally produces apologies, a circumstance stemming either from its towering integrity or its propensity to crank out indefensible remarks. Remember the time host Laura Ingraham blasted then-high-school student David Hogg on Twitter in 2018 for his college acceptance record? She apologized. Last September, a guest on Fox News claimed that climate activist Greta Thunberg was “mentally ill.” A network spokesperson issued an apology.

In a famous kerfuffle, CNN in 2017 issued a retraction and apology to former Trump associate Anthony Scaramucci over a story related to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation Trump-Russia ties. Though the network never quite delineated what was wrong with the piece, its move pleased Scaramucci. "Apology accepted,” he tweeted.

To apologize is to admit that changes are necessary. We asked “Meet the Press” what measures, if any, it is taking to prevent a repetition of its Barr mistake. We didn’t get anything from NBC News on that front, meaning we’ll have to stick with Todd’s pledge to do better.

