Bizarrely, Trump and his advisors seem to be eager to draw attention to the Obama presidency. To which Democrats should be saying: By all means, let’s make this election about a contrast between Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Trump has now embarked on an absurd crusade to allege that the Obama administration carried out some kind of massive abuse of power in railroading the poor and innocent Michael Flynn, whom Trump himself dumped as national security adviser after Flynn was caught lying about his contacts with Russia. In fact, at an Oval Office meeting two days after the 2016 election, Obama warned Trump that putting Flynn in any position of authority was a terrible idea, a warning Trump failed to heed.

AD

AD

That was hardly the only such warning Obama left. Earlier this week, Mitch McConnell responded to leaked criticisms Obama made of Trump’s pandemic response. The Senate Majority Leader claimed that “the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” and called Obama’s criticism “classless." Yes, Donald Trump’s chief enabler is talking about who acts with “class.”

In fact, the Obama administration left to Trump a 69-page plan detailing what was needed to prepare for a pandemic. After people kept pointing this out, Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rushed to the cameras to insist that “the Obama-Biden paper packet was superseded by a President Trump-style pandemic preparedness response plan” which she claims someone in the administration assembled.

No one has ever heard of this extraordinary pandemic response plan, and if it exists at all the administration didn’t follow it in their impossibly incompetent response, so it certainly was “President Trump-style.”

AD

AD

If Trump knew what was good for him, he’d tell his aides and allies that Obama’s name should never be spoken, lest people remember what it was once like to have a president who didn’t make the country cringe on a daily basis, someone who — whether you liked his policies or not — actually comported himself in a fashion befitting the nation’s highest office.

Obama didn’t get spend his days accusing talk show hosts of murder or getting into Twitter squabbles. He was accused of sexual misconduct by not the 24 women who have accused Trump, but by zero women. He took the most vicious and bigoted attacks from his opponents (including a reality TV star who made himself into the foremost advocate of the racist “birther” theory) with equanimity. He managed to get through eight years in office without praising neo-Nazis. He didn’t whine constantly about not getting supportive enough coverage in the media.

And his administration was more free from scandal than any in memory — which was not for the GOP’s lack of trying. Republicans used their power in Congress to promote one faux scandal after another — including eight separate investigations of Benghazi — in the vain hope that one would eventually reveal wrongdoing by the president. But none ever did. There was never even a hint of personal malfeasance on Obama’s part.

AD

AD

That, after all, is what distinguishes a major scandal from a minor one: if the president himself is implicated. Trump is personally implicated in all kinds of scandals, whether it’s strong-arming Ukraine to help his reelection campaign, attempting to obstruct justice, getting people to put money in his pocket by patronizing his hotels, employing undocumented workers, watching one after another of his former aides and associates go to jail, or paying off (alleged) mistresses.

In the end, Obama left office with an approval rating in Gallup polls of 59 percent, which given our polarized era is pretty darn good. Trump is the first president in the history of polling to have never cracked 50 percent approval for even a single day.

So sure, let’s have Trump keep talking about Obama. He can talk about Obamacare, the increasingly popular program that he’s trying to get the Supreme Court to invalidate, so tens of millions of Americans will lose their health coverage. He can keep tweeting about the former president, and blaming his own failures on someone who left office over three years ago. He can say it’s Obama’s fault that we don’t have enough coronavirus tests, though this virus didn’t exist when Obama was in office.

AD

AD

Every time Trump brings up Obama it’s a reminder that things don’t have to be this way. We can have a president who’s reasonable and mature, who acts as though he has an obligation to represent all Americans, who doesn’t spend hours watching cable news every day, who carries himself with some measure of dignity, who isn’t an international embarrassment .