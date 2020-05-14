Back in late April, Frey found that coronavirus was invading whiter, more Republican, small-metropolitan and outer-suburban areas. That upended our previous understanding of the disease as mostly confined to urban and blue-leaning areas.

AD

Then, in early May, Frey found that coronavirus was spreading into more counties in the key battleground states. That suggested the politics of coronavirus was growing increasingly unpredictable.

AD

Now Frey is back with still another tranche of data, and those two trends are coming together into one: Coronavirus is spreading into many Trump counties in the battleground states.

First, the bigger picture.

In the last three weeks, Frey finds, some 548 counties across the country carried by Trump have newly become what Frey calls “high-covid,” which means they have reported 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents. By contrast, only 102 counties carried by Hillary Clinton have become high-covid in that same period.

AD

The totals as of now, Frey finds, are that, since he started tracking the data back in late March, 1,014 counties carried by Trump have entered the high-covid category. By contrast, a total of 350 Clinton counties have done so.

That seems more lopsided than it is, because Trump carried far more counties than Clinton did. (She ran up huge totals in much more populous counties.)

AD

Nonetheless, it’s a threshold of sorts that more than 1,000 counties carried by Trump have now become, at one point or another, high-covid ones.

Now, the battleground states. I asked Frey to break down how the new high-covid counties carried by Trump are distributed in the states that will likely decide the presidential race.

AD

Here’s what he found. In the last three weeks, of those 548 Trump counties that have newly entered the high-covid category, here’s how some are distributed in those key states:

Florida: 15 new Trump counties

Michigan: 17 new Trump counties

Pennsylvania: 11 new Trump counties

Wisconsin: 8 new Trump counties

North Carolina: 26 new Trump counties

Arizona: 3 new Trump counties

Georgia: 40 new Trump counties

That’s a total of 80 Trump counties in battleground states, and 120 if you include Georgia (which will probably not be a battleground, but new polls show it surprisingly close).

This means coronavirus could still shift presidential politics in ways we didn’t expect.

“This is moving into parts of the swing states that really haven’t seen the pandemic as much,” Frey told me. “And this is likely to continue.”

AD

Trump won the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by incredibly tight margins, and, as Frey noted, those margins were squeezed out in more rural and small metro counties. Some of these are now the high-covid ones, Frey said.

AD

“These are places that could make the difference in the presidential campaign,” Frey told me. “People who were buying into Trump’s message that they were safe are going to take a second look as they see this happening in their own areas.”

“Those margins in the small counties helped put him over the top,” Frey added.

All of this also strikes deeply at another one of Trump’s most cherished projects. Once Trump finally accepted that the pandemic was a very serious crisis — or at least a dire threat to his reelection bid — he began suggesting to his parts of the country, in one way or another, that he could wall off diseased and depraved blue America to protect them from the pandemic, building on a story he has told throughout his presidency.

AD

AD

As Ronald Brownstein puts it in a piece detailing that effort, even amid “the nation’s most wrenching crisis since the Depression and World War II,” Trump has throughout been “pursuing a form of secession from common purpose.”

Coronavirus has breached Trump’s wall, even if Trump cannot yet bring himself to admit it, or accept what it might mean.

Read more:

AD