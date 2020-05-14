The Post highlighted the devastation the virus has wrought on Prince George’s County in an April article.

However, focusing on wealth obscures the dramatic way poverty is exacerbating the impact of the crisis. I am a member of the Prince George’s County Board, where I represent the 20783 Zip code, which includes the unincorporated neighborhoods of Langley Park, Adelphi, Lewisdale and Chillum. With 1,242 positive cases (as of Wednesday), Zip code 20783 has the highest number of cases of coronavirus in Maryland, Virginia and the District, and more than 10 percent of all cases in Prince George’s County.

AD

AD

According to a 2018 study by the Urban Institute, 49 percent of the population older than 16 in Council District 2 (which contains Zip code 20783) earned less than $35,000 a year, working full time — a higher percentage than any other district in Prince George’s County. In addition to living in poverty, 49 percent of District 2 is also foreign-born, and it has one of the highest population densities in Maryland. Many of my constituents work in the informal economy, are undocumented, live in overcrowded and dilapidated housing and do not speak English.

Immigrants have been struck particularly hard during this pandemic. Immigrants without Social Security numbers and their family members (even if they are U.S. citizens) have been left out of the Cares Act entirely. Without a Social Security number, immigrants are unable to apply for unemployment benefits, and, because they do not qualify for Medicaid, they are without access to health care.

I lost four of my family members in the span of a month to the coronavirus. They were all, like me, of immigrant backgrounds and people of color. I understand intimately that we ignore the needs of these poor communities at our own peril. We must address the needs of black and immigrant communities by marshaling substantial private, government and philanthropic dollars toward a cash benefit, rent and utility relief and health-care access for residents left out of the federal relief programs. Already, localities across the country have taken this step despite being hit just as hard. Prince George’s County is working hard to do the same, but we cannot do it alone.

AD

AD

I call on the private and philanthropic community to step up and donate to support the most marginalized and disenfranchised communities in the county. We cannot let them down when they need us most because, in a pandemic, by ignoring their needs, we are only hurting ourselves.

Read more: