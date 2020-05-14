You don’t need that speech — in person or on a YouTube live stream sponsored by Capital One. Your spring break broke, your graduation stoles have been stolen, your final semester was all remote learning — or learning your parents’ remote. Failure isn’t in your distant future; you’re living through a global failure. You don’t need a commencement address; we need someone to address the pandemic.

Ten years ago, I gave a speech at my college graduation. Today, I’d like to share one with the Class of 2020. As you enter the outside world (note: please stay indoors), I’ll offer two warnings about ladders.

I was the first in my family to graduate from college, climbing higher than a Zimmerman had before. I also graduated during a recession. College had been four years of learning how to swim, only to be thrown out of a plane. I found a part-time job as a telemarketer, and every morning at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, I called people who saw one play five years ago asking if they wanted to see eight plays this upcoming year. Most did not.

At night, I took comedy classes and learned to make people laugh, which was my original dream. But I started to crave a full-time office job. I found one, and then two years later, I got a promotion. Three years later, I was managing a team. Corporate America gave me a ladder, and I climbed it without asking where it went. It took me eight years to step off that ladder, to quit my office job and pursue my real passion: shameless self-promotion.

Today, you’re graduating into one of the worst recessions in a century. Your definition of success is being challenged before your first full-time job. Be careful how you define it, and be wary of ladders that are built for you. That’s warning No. 1: Ask where ladders go.

Warning No. 2: Ladders fall down.

Some of life’s challenges happen slowly; others hit us all at once. Your college experience has been interrupted by the unexpected. Mine was too. During my first year of college, a friend of mine was murdered at Virginia Tech. In a moment, my world was shattered. I left the college campus I was growing to love to go home and cry with my friends on our high school theater stage. We shared our favorite memories of him. We took turns comforting one another. We learned the shape of grief. Like life, it comes in waves, and we take turns pulling up those who are most underwater.

Suffering is the worst thing and the most human thing. It binds us together, invites us into a human club whose only membership fee is compassion for everyone else there. I’m sorry you’re joining this club now, but it’s the only club we’re going to see for a while. (Note: please stay indoors.)

I’m sorry you’re not sitting through a sweaty, in-person graduation, but what you’re sitting through might yield more wisdom than words ever could. You don’t need a traditional graduation; the pandemic is your commencement. It has shaken every ladder, and our country’s darkest failures have been laid before you. The earthquake has exposed the fault lines. Will you make solving them part of your definition of success? Will you meet this suffering with compassion?

I’m not a millionaire. I don’t have a job for you. I can’t even help to nurse your hangover. I only have the lived lessons of the short while since I stood on the edge of the unknown and tried to make sense of the unimaginable.

Ask where ladders go. Sometimes ladders fall. And as you take your next step, as you prop up your own ladder, look around — not up — and build one that helps us all climb.