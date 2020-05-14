* Devlin Barrett, Seung Min Kim, and Katie Shepherd report that at least one senator is in big trouble:

Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, following the seizure of his cellphone by FBI agents investigating stock trades made before the coronavirus crashed financial markets, and officials revealed Thursday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) also has been questioned by authorities over her husband’s investment decisions during that time frame.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that Burr informed him Thursday morning “of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”
The decision to step aside acknowledges the awkward, ethically fraught dynamic that would have existed if Burr (R-N.C.) had continued to lead a committee with oversight responsibilities for an agency conducting a criminal investigation of his conduct.

Not sure how Burr thought he could get away with this, but I guess we’ll see if he does.

Weeks before a Republican donor and top White House ally becomes postmaster general, the U.S. Postal Service has quietly begun a review of its package delivery contracts and lost its second-highest executive, leaving its board of governors without any officials who predate President Trump.
The moves, confirmed by six people with knowledge of the Postal Service’s inner workings but not authorized to speak publicly, underscore how Trump is moving closer to reshaping an independent agency he has dubbed “a joke.”
The Postal Service in recent weeks has sought bids from consulting firms to reassess what the agency charges companies such as Amazon, UPS and FedEx to deliver products on their behalf — often in the “last mile” between a post office and a customer’s home. Higher package rates would cost shippers and online retailers billions of dollars, potentially spurring them to invest in their own distribution networks instead of relying on the Postal Service.

I look forward to them explaining to voters how they want to raise rates on package delivery.