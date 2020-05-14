Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, following the seizure of his cellphone by FBI agents investigating stock trades made before the coronavirus crashed financial markets, and officials revealed Thursday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) also has been questioned by authorities over her husband’s investment decisions during that time frame.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that Burr informed him Thursday morning “of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

The decision to step aside acknowledges the awkward, ethically fraught dynamic that would have existed if Burr (R-N.C.) had continued to lead a committee with oversight responsibilities for an agency conducting a criminal investigation of his conduct.