And then Paul decided to make things personal: "I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy. And as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision. We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge and that we can safely open the economy, and the facts will bear this out.”

Fauci’s advice, of course, was exactly what he had been asked to give when he was called to testify. But it was especially rich to hear Paul lecture anyone else on the need for “a little bit of humility.”

Paul, who is a physician in addition to being a politician, is thus far the only member of the Senate known to have tested positive for the virus, and fortunately, appears to have made a splendid recovery. He was worried enough about his potential exposure to covid-19 to have been tested for it. But while he was waiting for the results, Paul went about his business in the Capitol, potentially exposing everyone around him. He even took a dip in the Senate pool. Two of his Republican colleagues self-quarantined as a result.

The senator’s attack on Fauci echoes a lot of what we are hearing on conservative media, where Fauci is increasingly being portrayed as an unaccountable, tyrannical mastermind who somehow has President Trump under his control. So it was great to hear Fauci defend himself and explain his role. He said that others should be asked for their judgments on, say, the economy.

“I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official,” Fauci said. “I give advice according to the best scientific evidence. There are a number of other people who come into that and give advice that are more related to the things that you spoke about, about the need to get the country back open again and economically.”

Paul has a point: The decision to reopen this country should be made with many factors in mind, including the economy, and probably should be done at different rates in different states. But whatever moves are made in that direction should also be done with public concerns in mind, and right now, polling clearly shows the vast majority of Americans want to see reopening conducted cautiously.

His attack on Fauci won Paul plaudits from the fan base on Fox News, which no doubt was the point from the beginning. For instance, Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, who only weeks ago was touting the supposedly miraculous benefits of hydroxychloroquine, tweeted:

Rand Paul saves the day! Calls out the "experts" and says you are not the "end all" to make all decisions. GAME, SET, MATCH. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 12, 2020

It is true, as Paul suggested, that some of the assumptions that people made at the outset of the pandemic will be proved wrong as we learn more about it. But that only strengthens the argument to move carefully. Paul, of all people, should know that impetuous decisions can put a lot of others at unnecessary risk.

