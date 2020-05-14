

President Trump leaves a news briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Data analyst and political columnist

President Trump bungled the coronavirus crisis. Before the pandemic hit, his administration failed to purchase an adequate number of ventilators. Throughout the crisis, Trump’s public statements have ranged from revisionist and distracted to conspiratorial and outright dangerous (remember the supposed joke about injecting disinfectant?). And he’s pushing to reopen the economy, even though health experts have warned that relaxing restrictions too early could lead to unnecessary deaths.

It would be reasonable to expect Trump’s poll numbers to drop like a rock after this sort of mismanagement. But instead his approval rating is stable at around 44 percent — roughly where it was before the virus hit.

Trump’s approval rating First attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare Government shutdown Pandemic 46 Tax Reform passes 44 42 40 Kavanaugh hearings Impeachment inquiry starts 38 2017 2018 2019 2020 Note: Aggregate is a RCP-style average over time. Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating First attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare Government shutdown Pandemic 46 Tax Reform passes 44 42 40 Kavanaugh controversy Impeachment inquiry starts 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Note: Aggregate is a RealClearPolitics-style average over time. Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating Attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare Kavanaugh controversy Impeachment inquiry starts 46% Pandemic 44 42 Government shutdown 40 Tax reform pases 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Note: Aggregate is a RealClearPolitics-style average over time. Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating Attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare Tax reform pases Kavanaugh controversy Government shutdown Impeachment Pandemic 46% 44 42 40 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Note: Aggregate is a RealClearPolitics-style average over time. Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating Attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare Tax reform pases Kavanaugh controversy Government shutdown Impeachment process Pandemic 46% 44 42 40 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Note: Aggregate is a RealClearPolitics-style average over time. Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST

That’s because Trump is likely still in the middle of a grace period: Voters aren’t holding him fully accountable for the damage caused by the virus. If Trump can right the ship or simply elongate this reprieve, that might be enough for him to win reelection. But presidential history suggests that even a norm-defying president like Trump can’t escape the pull of basic political gravity. Voters might be willing to give a leader leeway in a crisis, but they won’t extend that credit indefinitely.

Right now, voters aren’t heaping blame on Trump for his management of the response to the covid-19 pandemic. According to Morning Consult, only 28 percent of Americans think that Trump is most to blame for the spread of the virus in the United States. Trump’s approval rating on the virus is — like so many other issues — polarized on partisan lines: 83 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s handling of the virus, and 13 percent of Democrats approve. As others have pointed out, Trump’s economic position is surprisingly decent, given the dramatic downturn. Despite still-widespread opposition to reopening the economy and an unemployment rate that might be hurtling toward 20 percent, more than half of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance on the economy.

Grace periods like this aren’t unprecedented. Americans tend to be patient with presidents who are managing a crisis. In November 1979, revolutionaries took over the U.S. Embassy in Iran, forcing President Jimmy Carter into a protracted hostage negotiation. Americans immediately rallied behind Carter: His approval rating spiked,* and it took months for his approval rating to drift back down to its previous levels.

Carter’s approval rating Hostage crisis spike 68% 60 52 44 36 28 1978 1979 1980 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST Carter’s approval rating Hostage crisis spike 68% 60 52 44 36 28 1978 1979 1980 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST Carter’s approval rating Hostage crisis spike 68% 60 52 44 36 28 1978 1979 1980 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST

Similarly, George W. Bush’s approval rating surged after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and again after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, but his approval rating didn’t reach a new equilibrium until 2004.

Bush’s approval rating 9/11 Iraq invasion 88% 80 72 64 56 48 2002 2003 2004 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST Bush’s approval rating 9/11 Iraq invasion 88% 80 72 64 56 48 2002 2003 2004 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST Bush’s approval rating Iraq invasion 9/11 88% 80 72 64 56 48 2002 2003 2004 Source: Various pollsters THE WASHINGTON POST

But when this initial phase of the pandemic is over, Trump might be in deep trouble. The graphic below shows a RealClearPolitics-style average, using the latest survey from each pollster conducted during the past 30 days, of Trump’s approval rating.

Trump’s approval rating Pandemic 46% Healthcare debate, tax cut push and Roy Moore 44 42 40 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating Kavanaugh controversy Government shutdown Pandemic 46% Healthcare debate, tax cut push and Roy Moore 44 42 40 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST Trump’s approval rating Kavanaugh controversy Government shutdown Pandemic 46% Healthcare debate, tax cut push and Roy Moore 44 42 40 38 2019 2020 2017 2018 Source: FiveThirtyEight, news reports THE WASHINGTON POST

The message is simple: When Trump pursues an unpopular policy or mismanages a crisis, he tends to lose ground, much more so than when he behaves in ways that are personally outrageous.

His poll numbers took a hit when he supported unpopular Affordable Care Act replacements, shut down the government, supported alleged child molester Roy Moore in the Senate race in Alabama and pushed through Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination despite the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Trump gained ground when he stopped pushing repeal-and-replace and threw a bone to the base in the form of tax cuts.

Other events, including the Charlottesville protests, the botched response to Hurricane Maria and his fights with National Football League players, certainly didn’t help Trump. But the long, protracted policy stories were what drove his approval down.

And that’s why the coronavirus — a long-running story in which Trump has seriously mishandled policy — could become a huge problem for the president.

If Trump’s approval rating drops, he could be in deep trouble. Trump’s easiest path to the White House is keeping his 2016 coalition — 46 percent of the vote — on his side, adding a few more swing voters and eking out a victory in the electoral college again. If his approval rating drops to 40 percent, or lower, that task suddenly becomes much harder.

Trump’s defeat is far from assured. Americans could subdue the virus through a combination of medical interventions, competent state-level governance and individual commitment to social distancing — and Trump could slide in and take credit. Polarization could kick in, pushing Republicans and right-leaning swing voters to Trump despite his poor handling of the virus. Joe Biden could blow himself up with a last-minute scandal or gaffe. Trump might even manage the rest of this crisis effectively and even improve his numbers. At this point, anything is still possible.

But this type of issue — one that revolves around competence rather than culture wars — is dangerous for Trump. Most swing voters don’t have elaborate ideologies or theories of governance. They want the government to work well for them, and they’re willing to throw out presidents who can’t make that happen. That should make Trump very afraid.

* I used local regression to draw the trend lines for both Bush and Carter.

Read more:

Greg Sargent: Trump is badly botching the virus. New polls show Americans know it.

Greg Sargent: Trump’s latest effort to gaslight America is falling apart

Eugene Robinson: 80,000 Americans have died. Trump is still engaged in magical thinking.

Michael Gerson: Trump’s tweets are a strategy of distraction to obscure a policy of abdication

Jennifer Rubin: Trump’s abject hypocrisy tells us where he’s failed

The Post’s View: This is Trump’s greatest failure of the pandemic