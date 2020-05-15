* Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins do the most exhaustive investigation to date of Tara Reade’s allegations, and raise some serious questions about them.
* Tamara Lush and Jonathan Lemire report that there are danger signs for Trump among older voters in Florida.
* David Fahrenthold and Joshua Partlow report that taxpayers have had to foot nearly $1 million in bills at Trump’s hotels and clubs.
* Eric Boehlert reminds us that plenty of editorial pages called for Bill Clinton to resign when he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky, but none are calling on Trump to resign now.
* Ryan Goodman has a good, thorough, nuanced look at what you should really pay attention to amid the “Obamagate” nonsense.
* Ed Kilgore rgues that Joe Biden needs to understand where Barack Obama fell short in 2009 if he’s to be successful in 2021.
* Amanda Marcotte explains why the fact that Trump can’t even explain what he’s accusing Obama of isn’t a bug, it’s a feature.
* Tim Dickinson talks to former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius about everything the Trump administration has done wrong during the pandemic.
* Sen. Chris Murphy warns that another Trump term would allow China to supplant the U.S. as the world’s preeminent superpower.
* Alexander Sammon reports that just as Goldman Sachs used the 2008 financial crisis to amass wealth and power for itself, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is already moving to do the same with this crisis.