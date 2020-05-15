Former vice president Joe Biden is planning to compete against President Trump in traditionally Republican states like Arizona, Texas and Georgia as his campaign bulks up in size and turns to a general election made highly unpredictable by the coronavirus.
“We believe that there will be battleground states that have never been battleground states before,” said Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, on a call with reporters on Friday. “We feel like the map is really favoring us if you as you look to recent polling.”
Biden’s campaign said it will also compete in other states like Iowa and Ohio that Hillary Clinton lost by large margins in 2016.
The campaign’s optimism — and its public announcement of targets that some in the Democratic Party feel are overly ambitious — is driven by what they see as weaknesses for Trump that have only been magnified by his uneven response to the virus and accompanying economic crisis.

If they can win any two of those states, it’s pretty much game over.

President Donald Trump unveiled a crash effort on Friday aimed at developing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year but said the country would return to normal with or without one.
"I just want to make something clear, it's very important. Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back" Trump said during a midday event in the Rose Garden. "And we're starting a process."
The formal announcement of “Operation Warp Speed” came as researchers around the world scramble to develop a vaccine for the virus that has killed more than 300,000 people globally.

You see, this way when there isn’t a vaccine by the end of the year (which public health experts all say is highly unlikely), he can avoid taking responsibility. Which is what’s really important.