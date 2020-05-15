Former vice president Joe Biden is planning to compete against President Trump in traditionally Republican states like Arizona, Texas and Georgia as his campaign bulks up in size and turns to a general election made highly unpredictable by the coronavirus.

“We believe that there will be battleground states that have never been battleground states before,” said Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, on a call with reporters on Friday. “We feel like the map is really favoring us if you as you look to recent polling.”

Biden’s campaign said it will also compete in other states like Iowa and Ohio that Hillary Clinton lost by large margins in 2016.

The campaign’s optimism — and its public announcement of targets that some in the Democratic Party feel are overly ambitious — is driven by what they see as weaknesses for Trump that have only been magnified by his uneven response to the virus and accompanying economic crisis.