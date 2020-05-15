Or should they seize this opportunity to make a big statement about how the Democratic Party sees the task of governing amid a public health emergency and a massive economic collapse?

One might argue that doing the latter might also have electoral benefits, since it would telegraph to the public what full Democratic control would look like next year, should Democrats win the White House and both chambers of Congress.

AD

AD

In some ways, the bill represents an effort to do both at the same time. In certain areas, the more narrow conception is prevailing, since protecting moderates is always at the top of mind for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In others, the party is sending a big message about Democratic values.

The bill would direct nearly a trillion dollars to states, localities, territories, and tribal governments. It would give direct payments of $1,200 per person to every household, establish a $200 billion “Heroes Fund” for essential workers, and add money for food stamps and other safety net programs.

It would also direct $100 billion to hospitals and put $75 billion into testing and tracing for the coronavirus. And it would provide funds to rescue the Postal Service and enable voting by mail for November’s election.

AD

AD

But the bill is being condemned by moderates as too big, and by progressives as not bold enough:

The sweeping legislation, dubbed the “Heroes Act,” also faces opposition within the House Democratic caucus, with some moderate lawmakers objecting to voting on a bill that they all know will not become law. Some liberals, meanwhile, have complained that the package does not go far enough to aid the public in the midst of an unprecedented economic meltdown.

It’s unclear what will happen -- some very progressive members and some moderates are now opposed -- though it will probably pass.

Despite GOP efforts to paint the bill as a liberal fantasy, it doesn’t contain much that’s extraneous to the crisis. The direct payments to families, the money for hospitals and frontline workers, and the provisions to help the Postal Service and enable vote by mail all respond to massive needs created by the pandemic.

All those things are quite substantial.

But other items didn’t get in, like a program to have the government cover payrolls (to replace the clunky Paycheck Protection Program) and automatic stabilizers to ensure that assistance keeps flowing until the economy has recovered.

AD

AD

This captures the core tension: Democrats mostly agree that both the former and latter provisions are crucial over the longer term, given the scale of the crisis. The big infusions of aid obviously are, but so are the stabilizers, since Democrats surely know that if they take power, Republicans will try to sabotage the recovery, and such stabilizers would guard against that.

Yet the latter isn’t getting in. Why? As Rep. Don Beyer told the Democratic caucus, Pelosi concluded the stabilizers would add “an enormous price tag” to the bill, and that "It just became really difficult for her to go to the public and say, ‘Here’s a bill for $4 or $5 trillion.’”

But the idea that the public would be fine with a $3 trillion bill but would recoil at a $4 or $5 trillion bill is questionable. Democrats have a long history of fearing large budget numbers -- and Republican attacks over them -- but Republicans will never accept these levels of spending anyway, so why not signal ambition to the country?

AD

AD

Making this tension stranger, in some areas, it appears Democrats are willing to make a statement of priorities even if it does risk Republican attacks.

On immigration, the bill does good things that were left out of previous packages. It makes stimulus checks available to undocumented immigrants and their families, shields undocumented immigrants who are essential workers from deportation, and extends health benefits to some categories of them as well.

Immigration advocates working Capitol Hill tell us moderate Democrats are balking at some of these provisions, because it’s all but certain that they will be featured in millions of dollars of attack ads.

AD

One advocate tells us vulnerable Democrats see these provisions as a problem precisely because Trump is so obsessed with this issue. “Stephen Miller’s obsession with immigrants will influence their political playbook,” this advocate says, adding that “moderates are nervous.”

AD

As another advocate noted, here’s an issue on which Democratic leaders have put their moderates in a tough position, to signal that the Democratic Party sees inclusiveness towards immigrants as a necessary component of a big crisis response. That’s a corrective of previous failures.

What’s puzzling about this tension, at bottom, is that the details don’t really matter since the bill will never become law over GOP objections. It’s really an opening bid for the next round of negotiations, and a message to the electorate about what the Democratic blueprint amid total collapse looks like.

AD