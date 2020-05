But Michael Flynn? He’s the one they want to portray as a victim? What’s next — Jeffrey Epstein was framed? Bernie Madoff was a humanitarian? Al Capone was misunderstood?

Here’s the truth: Michael Flynn should never have been allowed within 10 miles of the White House. He was a dangerous, dishonest, shady operator who was also kind of a loon. For a moment it appeared that everyone in the Trump administration realized it, which was why he was booted from his position as national security adviser after only 24 days on the job.

Yet now they’re treating him like a hero.

So let’s quickly review who Michael Flynn was:

Trump has always gathered around him the most morally repugnant people he could find, an endless collection of grifters and liars and thieves. Flynn fit right in, even if he was discarded when he became an embarrassment.