In the latest episode of “Cape Up,” I talk with Porter about that moment and how he liberated himself from toxic gender roles. “I spent the first half of my life and my career in that masculinity game, trying to be masculine enough so that I could eat, so that I could get a job, so I could get paid, so I could eat,” Porter said. “There came a time in my … mid- to late-30s, where I just got sick of it … and leaned into all of the things that I was told would be my liability, all of the things that I had lived as a liability. … I took every hit that I could take not being masculine enough; I took them all. And then I decided that I didn’t care.”