And then there is Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who stepped down Thursday morning as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the Los Angeles Times revealed the FBI confiscated his cellphone as part of an investigation into Burr’s extremely well-timed stock trades this year.

AD

Burr, while receiving daily confidential reports on the growing pandemic, assured the public all was under control and there was little to worry about. At the same time, he told big-money donors something else entirely. “Every company should be cognizant of the fact that you may have to alter your travel. You may have to look at your employees and judge whether the trip they’re making to Europe is essential or whether it can be done on video conference. Why risk it?” he said at a private meeting held at the end of February.

AD

Burr, apparently, acted on that belief. He sold hundreds of thousands of dollars — perhaps as much as $1.7 million — in stocks on Feb. 13, including holdings in Extended Stay America and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, both of which saw their revenue plunge as a result of the pandemic. He now claims he was trading on info gleaned from CNBC.

That members of Congress are allowed to trade individual stocks in spite of their access to privileged information is a long, ongoing scandal. Within the past few days, it’s emerged that both Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have also had contact with federal authorities over their stock trades in the weeks prior to the economic crisis. (They also deny wrongdoing). But, again, there is a bigger issue involved here.

AD

AD

There are the shocking charges leveled by whistleblower Rick Bright, who led a federal division at the Department of Health and Human Services until he was summarily demoted last month. He claims he was pressured to award coronavirus contracts not to the most worthy, but to those in tight with the administration — including for unproven and possibly ineffective and dangerous treatments, such as the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. He further added in a complaint that this wasn’t a new practice but a continuation of an old one: Since the spring of 2017, he said he’d been pressured to award contracts not based on “scientific merit” but “political connections and cronyism.”

Then there was the mad, Hunger Games-like scramble from states and hospital systems to obtain emergency medical supplies. Trump deemed shortages “fake news” as costs for the desperately needed, lifesaving items surged. One political consultant announced a career epiphany: He entered the personal protective equipment business in March, quickly securing a $12.5-million contract with the state of Maryland — only to end up getting referred to the state attorney general for investigation after failing to follow through. (In a statement to The Post, a lawyer for the consultant’s company said the firm “has done everything in its power to fulfill” the order.)

AD

Then there is the money distributed under the covid-19 stimulus package. Even as small mom-and-pop businesses couldn’t get their Paycheck Protection Program applications processed by major banks, those same institutions fell over themselves to service their largest clients — perhaps because, as lawsuits now allege, they made money on origination fees and, generally, the larger the loan, the larger the dollar amount the banks collected. A separate, bigger pot of money going to the nation’s largest businesses is so under-policed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calls it a “slush fund.”

AD

Republicans are — surprise! — mostly resisting effective oversight of the coronavirus funds. And reports have it that members of Congress — of both parties — are in shock over the investigations into stock trading allegations. But not only do voters have a right to know how government money is being spent, they are also right to be horrified by the number of elites who cannot seem to hold their greed in check while millions of Americans are sacrificing their personal finances. No one likes a war profiteer. Washington needs to remember that fact.

Read more:

AD