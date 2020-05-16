First, unpaid leave normally has little to do with the business cycle, but . . . the share of the employed on unpaid leave spiked in March, and we believe this spike is related to the Covid-19 crisis. There was a similar spike in the share of the labor force on temporary layoff. These spikes likely represent the wave of individuals placed on furlough or other types of temporary leave due to the stay-at-home directives. Second, there is a high chance that many workers may be misclassified in the official statistics. For example, according to the Labor Department, those on furlough should count as temporarily laid off, but the spike in unpaid leave suggests that not all of them are counted that way. Third, some of those who have lost their jobs due to the crisis may not meet the criteria for counting as unemployed because they did not search for new work, either because they believed the stay-at-home directives have halted hiring or because they believed the directives made them unavailable to start a new job (being available to start work is an additional criterion one must meet to officially count as unemployed). These individuals would be counted as out of the labor force.