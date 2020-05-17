In remarks to the Peterson Institute, he explained: “The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II. We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased.” With nearly 40 percent of people making less than $40,000 unemployed, Powell observed that the “reversal of economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words, as lives are upended amid great uncertainty about the future.”

He reviewed the extraordinary steps the Fed has already taken, but warned: “At the Fed, we will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way. Recall that the Fed has lending powers, not spending powers.” The latter belong to Congress, which, at the time Powell spoke, was considering in the House another $3 trillion bill. He added, “Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery. This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was quick to tout his advice, making clear that the Heroes Act could make the difference between a painful recession and an even more debilitating and extended one. She prevailed in narrowly passing the bill on Friday by a 208-to-199 vote.

During the interview portion of his appearance, Powell also supported Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who advised that the economy can only rebound once the virus is under control. (“The sooner we get through this period and get the virus under control, the sooner the recovery can come," Powell said.)

At her weekly news conference Thursday, Pelosi quoted Powell’s admonition that the onus is on “our elected representatives who wield powers of taxation and spending” to fashion a response commensurate with the crisis. On the floor of the House on Friday, Pelosi once more invoked the warnings from Powell: “As elected officials, he indicated [to] us, we have the responsibility and the opportunity to think big, as he advised, and act now for the people.”

Powell has demonstrated the role that an independent, far-sighted Federal Reserve can play in steadying the economy in the midst of an economic catastrophe. Part of the job is a willingness to use the Fed’s own toolkit (such as cutting the federal funds rate to near-zero, purchasing Treasury securities, deploying discount window measures and revising regulations to “encourage and allow banks to expand their balance sheets to support their household and business customers"). But the job also entails using the bully pulpit to break through the partisan noise. He has done both, and for that we can say, well done, Mr. Chairman.

