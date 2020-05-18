This is the sort of patchwork system we may all look forward to, unless social distancing rules collapse or a new wave of infections wash over the country. Big cities will be less open than residential communities, which will open later or more slowly than more rural areas. Even outside major cities, schools may not reopen normally in the fall; groups, including religious services of more than 10 people, may still be banned. (Look for online Jewish High Holy Day services to be nothing like we have ever experienced, quite possibly online in some communities.)

Will other big cities follow New York, returning to a new normal anytime soon? In all likelihood not for months. “We don’t know what the road ahead looks like,” Cuomo said. “It is a function of what we do [now]." He explained that if you tell him how responsible the employers and employees are in following guidelines and how ordinary New Yorkers maintain social distancing when parks and beaches open, then he can tell New Yorkers how quickly restrictions will lift.

Even within big cities, we are moving to a two-tiered economy. Certain businesses technically may reopen, but white-collar workers who can work from home in all likelihood will continue to do so as employers and employees learn to manage online tools and communicate with one another virtually. Why take the risk if you do not need to? Many colleges and universities will operate with a hybrid plan for live and virtual classes.

Meanwhile, some blue-collar employees will return to retail, manufacturing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Others will have no jobs to return to, at least in the short run, as small businesses go under and the economy is operating at less than full capacity. Still other industries — e.g., travel and entertainment — will for the foreseeable future remain closed. (Just because a movie theater can open doesn’t mean that it will or that if it opens, that the audience will come back so employees can be rehired.)

All this will be in stark contrast to the notion that we can throw open the doors everywhere for everyone to do whatever they please. Our uneven and make-it-up-as-we-go-along future is the best case scenario. If beaches, parks and city streets become crowded; if unmasked protesters continue to congregate; and if Trumpian cult members defy social distancing guidelines as a cultural identifier, the future will look like March and April. We’ll return to quarantining at home, and hospitalizations and deaths will spike. Second and possibly third waves of the virus will cause us to re-shutter businesses and close off venues that had opened only weeks earlier.

Ironically, the pandemic deniers and minimizers potentially are the biggest threat to progress in reopening. If they choose to gather en masse, toss aside masks and crowd into churches or other venues, the great opening will turn to a deadly disaster. Unfortunately, their leader (who refuses to wear a mask in public and praises protests not abiding by social distancing rules) is the worst possible example for them to follow.

