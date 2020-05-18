What a beautiful day it is to be gathered outdoors together, as we assuredly are! And what a crowd! I’m glad the weather cooperated! It is really special to see the people who flew from all parts of the country to gather in a large group in close proximity to one another, something we take so for granted that it’s a little weird that I’m even mentioning it.

Speaking of, I am definitely wearing pants, just as all of you, no doubt, are definitely wearing pants.

First, before we go any further, I am passing out sunscreen to everybody! Tip No. 1: Remember always to wear sunscreen! Take a squirt, rub some on your face, and pass the bottle to your neighbor! Feel that? That’s protection.

Now, I know that your generation has had it rough, and we boomers have left things in not such great shape for you. But there is still a lot you can enjoy before the havoc we have wreaked on the climate starts to take its toll on your day-to-day life. You can go sit in a cafe with your friends and eat avocado toast! Or enjoy live theater! Live theater exists!

Don’t just stay at home! Get out there! Get out there and touch people! The most important thing you can do in life is venture forth and meet people. But not just any people: old people, people who have experienced life and seen things. Get there and spend hours at a time with them in an enclosed, indoor space and touch them. Connect with them. And then write them letters, by hand. Lick things and then mail them to your grandparents.

What other advice do I have? Don’t waste your life purchasing toilet paper. The majority of the time, you won’t be using the toilet in your own home, anyway. You’ll be using it at the office, or in restaurants or bars. You don’t need that much toilet paper, honestly.

Here’s a tip: tip! Always tip well. It’s not like the person who is serving you is putting their life on the line, but it’s just a good practice.

What other tips do I have? Uh, don’t ingest bleach? No, no need to say that to you. That really goes without saying.

Most importantly, you must follow your dreams, wherever those dreams may lead! When I was your age, I got a huge group hug from everyone on the street I grew up on and then set off driving across the country, pausing only to touch things unreservedly at gas stations. I know you will get to do the same.

Maybe not immediately, since most of you probably have summer jobs or internships that will definitely take place as expected. Or maybe the journey will look different. And there will be days when just journeying from morning to evening is all you can manage. And sometimes that’s enough. Getting by and caring for other people can feel like the things that are keeping you from more important things you should be doing, but that’s the opposite of what is true. Hang in there, like the poster says! Is this graduation-y enough?

The point is, I am rooting for you. And if my advice feels misplaced, I’m sorry. It’s probably because of the garbage mess of a world we are handing you, and I cannot apologize enough for that.

And now, I will read to you from “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” which I anticipate not having to change at all.

