* Kevin Liptak reports that Trump spent the weekend at Camp David obsessing over how much he hates Barack Obama. Good to see he’s on the job.
* David Drucker reports that Mitch McConnell’s super PAC is planning to spend $10 million to hold on to a Senate seat in Montana, a state Trump carried by 20 points.
* The Lincoln Project just released one of its most brutal and hard-hitting anti-Trump ads yet.
* Stephanie McCrummen reports on what it looks like when a state pulls its stay-at-home order and people rush back out.
* Alex Isenstadt reports that Republicans in swing states are very, very getting nervous about Trump’s chances.
* Barbara McQuade offers a sharp assessment of whether the justice system can survive William Barr’s assault.
* Susan Faludi shows that #BelieveAllWomen, which conservatives claim liberals are violating, was never a principle or even a hashtag of feminists; it’s always been a canard wielded by the right.
* Jonathan Capehart runs down the options for Joe Biden to choose a black woman as his running mate, and tells you who the best one is.
* Sean Illing has a must-read on how the fake “Obamagate” scandal demonstrates that the media still hasn’t figured out how to cope with Trumpworld’s bad-faith disinformation tactics, and is rerunning its 2016 fiasco.
* And over at the American Prospect, I broke down what Trump is trying to accomplish with the “Obamagate” nonsense.