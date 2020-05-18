HOST JAKE TAPPER: How likely is it, do you think, that, a few weeks from now, you’re going to see a spike of new cases in Ohio, and you might need to put some of the measures back in place?

DEWINE: Well, we certainly hope we don’t see that.

What I have said to Ohioans ... is that so much is in every individual’s control, 11.7 million people in Ohio. We have got to continue to have — keep the space. I have really urged people to wear a mask when they go out in public. Every employee in Ohio is wearing a mask today. …

TAPPER: I want you to take a look at these pictures from a bar in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday. This was the first day that outdoor dining businesses were allowed to reopen.

That's a pretty big crowd of people. They don't seem to be wearing masks. They don't seem to be separated from each other six feet or whatever, not a lot of distance between patrons. You have seen these images. Does it concern you?

DEWINE: Absolutely. I saw those images very early. We had people there last night. The good news is that the ownership, people running the bar, seem to get control of it last night. We didn’t have to issue any citations.

We did issue a citation for another bar in Columbus. And, candidly, we have worked with the attorney general, Dave Yost. And we’re going to do whatever we have to do if these things are — in fact, occur across Ohio, wherever they occur. But, ultimately, it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done for the last two months, and that is, by and large, done exactly what they should do, try to keep the distance.

We’re encouraging more people to wear a mask, as I said. But it’s going to really be determined by what we do in the next month or so. … So, all of this is a work in progress. We made the decision to start opening up Ohio, and about 90 percent of our economy is back open, because we thought it was a huge risk not to open. But we also know it’s a huge risk in opening.