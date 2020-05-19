Well, now we know: “I’m taking it: hydroxychloroquine. Right now.”

Right now? Hydroxychloroquine?

"I have taken it for about a week and a half now, and I’m still here. I’m still here.” Aha! The president has taken it for a week and a half and he is still here! Always a good sign that what you are taking is advisable, when you have to clarify that!

People are always asking Trump, “Hey, what’s your secret?" and not just because he still won’t release his tax returns. In a physical sense! Well, now we know! It’s allegedly the drug that one large study of patients hospitalized in New York found was “not significantly associated with differences in in-hospital mortality” That’s right, not! Yes, the drug about which the FDA “cautions against use … for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”

As seen on Fox News (but not Neil Cavuto, who says, quote, “This will kill you”), it’s hydroxychloroquine! The one weird trick that doctors hate! Because taking it for the coronavirus is NOT RECOMMENDED AT ALL!

Then again, the president of the United States says, "I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right — you know, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”

But wait! There’s more! Studies and the FDA have found that you might well get hurt by it, especially if you are in an at-risk group: "Patients who also have other health issues such as heart and kidney disease are likely to be at increased risk of these heart problems when receiving these medicines.”

Any further questions? Such as, “Wait, why is the president telling us he is taking this?” and “Wait, why would he be taking it if it doesn’t even help?"

Well, in order: “I happen to be taking it," and, “Because I think it’s good."

So ask your doctor about hydroxychloroquine. Please! Ask someone else’s doctor! Ask a random passerby from a safe distance! Ask anyone other than Donald Trump!

