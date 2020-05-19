* Alice Miranda Ollstein reports that the Trump administration is showing its appreciation to National Guard troops:
More than 40,000 National Guard members currently helping states test residents for the coronavirus and trace the spread of infections will face a “hard stop” on their deployments on June 24 — just one day shy of many members becoming eligible for key federal benefits, according to a senior FEMA official.The official outlined the Trump administration’s plans on an interagency call on May 12, an audio version of which was obtained by POLITICO. The official also acknowledged during the call that the June 24 deadline means that thousands of members who first deployed in late March will find themselves with only 89 days of duty credit, one short of the 90-day threshold for qualifying for early retirement and education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI bill.
Thank you for your service!
* Ron Brownstein says if Republicans want to “reopen the economy” they’re going to need Democrats to do it.
* Akbar Shahid Ahmed reports on what it will take to influence Joe Biden’s views and actions on foreign policy.
* Ruth Marcus breaks down Trump’s long war on democratic accountability.
* Cristina Cabrera reports that Michigan will be sending all voters absentee ballot applications for the November election.