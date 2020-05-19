As The Post’s Jenna Johnson reports, Biden is attempting a delicate balancing act, trying to simultaneously convince Latino voters who were lukewarm on him during the primaries to come on board — in part by saying he wouldn’t repeat the aggressive deportation policies of the Obama years — while not alienating the swing-state white voters he thinks he can steal from President Trump:

During the primary fight, Biden agreed under pressure to back a suspension of all deportations for 100 days and then only deport those who have committed felony crimes. He did not give his support to other policies pushed by activists and backed by significant segments of his party, such as removing criminal penalties for those who cross the border illegally, removing barriers from the border or abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some activists worry Biden will fall into the same trap they say [President] Barack Obama did: agreeing to greater immigration enforcement and border security to placate Republicans — and not getting major changes in exchange.

If Biden is inching to the left of Obama, it’s because of the impulse that defines his outlook on policy: Biden finds the center point of opinion within the Democratic Party and plants himself there. It’s what he’s always done, and will continue to do.

The debate on immigration among Democrats has been widened to include ideas such as eliminating or dramatically reforming Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transferring its responsibilities to other agencies. But until they become more widely accepted within the party, Biden probably won’t embrace them. He will, however, be willing to try for comprehensive reform, which remains quite popular.

One way to look at the recent history of immigration legislation is that this is an extremely difficult issue where defeat is always a moment away. Recall that the Gang of Eight proposal from 2013 passed the Senate with bipartisan support only to die in the House without ever being considered. It was the last major attempt at comprehensive immigration reform.

But substantively, the broad contours of a potential agreement haven’t changed much since then. You’d have a path to citizenship for those currently in the country without documents, including the “dreamers” who were brought here as children; an increase in work visas that would assure a labor supply and make it unnecessary for people to come illegally; and some beefing up of border protections to assuage Republican fears.

That wouldn’t necessarily make a lot of Republicans vote for a comprehensive immigration proposal. But if Biden is elected, Democrats will almost certainly control the House and may control the Senate, as well. Especially if they eliminate the filibuster (which will be necessary to pass any meaningful legislation at all), they wouldn’t need Republican support. There will be loud and angry opposition from Trumpist Republicans, but they would have a difficult time stopping it.

And if Biden does win, the GOP may start to ease away from the anti-immigrant policies that have defined it during the Trump years. There will be a wholesale reexamination of where the party went wrong, and at least some Republicans will realize that playing to the ugliest impulses of a shrinking base is a recipe for future defeats.

Which raises something else Biden would do well to realize: As much as xenophobia helped Trump solidify his control of the Republican Party in 2016, its political potency is dropping fast. We saw that in 2018, when Trump tried desperately to make the midterm election all about “caravans” of people coming from Central America that were supposed to overrun our borders, yet Democrats won a sweeping victory.

While anti-immigrant sentiment will continue to be with us, even Trump’s voters may realize his fundamental failure on immigration. Despite his promises, he cannot turn back the clock to a time when his voters never heard someone speaking Spanish behind them at the supermarket. Trump can rip children from their parents’ arms and shut America’s doors to refugees and asylum seekers, but he can’t make America white again. This country will continue to have lots of foreign-born people in it (and their children and children’s children), and only grow more diverse.

Biden definitely has work to do to convince Latinos to trust him, and to turn out to vote for him (and immigration is hardly the only issue they care about). But if he gets to be president, he may find that making meaningful progress on immigration isn’t as hard as he fears.

