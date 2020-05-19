Nevertheless, Trump claims the White House physician prescribed it for him, although the physician’s letter meant to back up Trump’s dubious claim stated merely that he had discussed the topic with Trump and concluded the benefits (What benefits?!) outweigh the risks. Trump’s press secretary claims he is taking the drug, which proves nothing since she has already demonstrated a propensity to say anything her boss requires.

The debate over whether the president is actually doing something so reckless as to put his own life at risk or merely lying about doing so, thereby risking other people’s lives who will follow his example, is instructive in four respects.

AD

AD

First, virtually nothing Trump says about himself, his actions, the world and his advisers can be taken at face value. In one sense this is an improvement for the mainstream media, which no longer gives him the presumption of truthfulness extended to other presidents. And of course if he would lie about taking a potentially deadly treatment, he will lie about anything (e.g. falsely stating America tests more than all the other countries combined). If Republicans actually believed Trump on this one they’d be up in arms that he is intentionally putting his life in danger; they are as yet unmoved because even they, in their sober moments, know he is an inveterate liar.

Second, Trump corrupts everyone around him. He has either induced a doctor to violate his professional responsibilities, ignore FDA warnings and commit malpractice or, at the very least, to write a letter sounding like he did. Virtually no one in the administration (e.g. White House physician, DOJ lawyers) has the nerve to quit, to say, “This goes too far.” Their assumption that they are impervious to public, legal and professional sanctions suggests that state medical boards and state bar associations need to rethink their policing function and public obligations.

Third, the notion that Trump would never intentionally put the country at risk - say, by ignoring a pandemic or by recklessly risking war with Iran or by weakening an ally in a war against Russia - has been permanently discredited. He loves to “own the libs” by demeaning experts, denying science and lying to make himself look smarter than others and/or to bond with his cult. If it means killing some of the cult, well that is of no concern apparently to Trump. (He has yet to fly flags at half-mast or even declare a day of prayer or mourning for the more than 90,000 Americans we have lost, likely a reflection of his total absence of empathy and his insistence on projecting normalcy so as to preserve his chance for re-election.)

AD

AD

Finally, any other person taking to the airwaves or social media to induce the public to engage in dangerous activity would be booted off the platform. (Remarkably even Fox News commentators like Neil Cavuto deplored the president’s conduct.) A relative engaging in this behavior would be advised to seek counseling. And yet an entire political party fervently backs Trump and wants him to remain in power, propagating goodness knows what for four more years. Trump is not the only menace to public health and safety. Every Republican who tolerates, supports and advocates his re-election is equally to blame for the harm that ensues.

Read more:

AD