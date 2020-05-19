It is easy to see how this might go terribly wrong. In Georgia, right-wing gadfly Gov. Brian Kemp was among the first to open business where social distancing was virtually impossible (e.g. nail salons). Now the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports: “In the latest bungling of tracking data for the novel coronavirus, a recently posted bar chart on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website appeared to show good news: new confirmed cases in the counties with the most infections had dropped every single day for the past two weeks.” That would justify Kemp’s early reopening, right? Not so fast. “In fact, there was no clear downward trend. The data is still preliminary, and cases have held steady or dropped slightly in the past two weeks. Experts agree that cases in those five counties were flat when Georgia began to reopen late last month.”

Could repeated mistakes concerning coronavirus data be evidence of jaw-dropping incompetence — or something worse? The AJC reports: “This unforced error — at least the third in as many weeks — is confounding observers who have noted sloppiness in case counts, death counts and other measures that are fundamental to tracking a disease outbreak.” Some “worry the data is being portrayed in a way that favors Kemp’s early easing of restrictions. . . . ‘I have a hard time understanding how this happens without it being deliberate,’ said State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, who received her doctorate in microbiology and molecular genetics at Emory University. ‘Literally nowhere ever in any type of statistics would that be acceptable.’ ” The price of bungling or misrepresenting the data may be new cases, a resurgence of the virus and more dead Georgians.

Kemp is not the only one risking lives. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas reopened parts of his state as cases continued to rise. The Houston Chronicle reports, “Texas reported 1,801 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the biggest single-day jump in cases since the pandemic began.” Abbott said more testing means more cases, but testing is needed because of a “growing outbreak in the Texas Panhandle.”

In Houston, local news reports: “Restaurants, museums, malls and movie theaters have now been open for two weeks in Texas. Phase 2 of Texas’ reopening plan will open many more businesses.” Even gyms are reopening. Nevertheless:

“You need to recognize that the virus is still everywhere,” infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez said. Hotez said the state is still in the middle of the pandemic. The data backs it up. During phase 1, cases didn’t go down. They went up.

Perhaps it will all work out for the best in places such as Georgia and Texas. Red-state governors have boasted that their approach was superior to the go-slow, careful approach of other states. The reality may turn out to be quite different if surging case numbers are not merely a function of more tests. If premature, rash and uninformed decision-making leads to unnecessary deaths, governors, candidly, will have blood on their hands. And the country will have a catastrophe in the making.

