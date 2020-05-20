Such conduct is anathema to a functioning democracy. And it’s past time for Congress to step in, giving inspectors general and whistleblowers the additional protections that lawmakers have resisted for too long.

This is a moment when oversight should be encouraged, not undermined. With the federal government spending trillions to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, there is an accompanying urgency to ensure rigorous oversight of this spending.

Inspectors general will be crucial for investigating and assessing agencies’ response to this crisis; whistleblowers will provide Congress and other oversight bodies with the information they need to hold the executive branch and recipients of the funds accountable. But in this environment, who can expect anyone to risk coming forward?

Congress needs to enact the meaningful protections for inspectors general they have failed to provide in the last two rounds of reforms to the 1978 law that created these internal watchdogs. Inspectors general need to be shielded against the president’s ability to fire them at will. Before removing an inspector general, the administration should be required to demonstrate that the official was ineffective or unwilling to conduct rigorous oversight. This protection would allow inspectors general to conduct dogged reviews without fear of retaliation and prevent the president from removing someone without a legitimate reason.

Inspectors general at Cabinet departments and major agencies are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. But these inspectors general are, by the very nature of their jobs, supposed to be independent. They are different from ordinary political appointees and therefore should be treated differently.

Congress should also encourage or require the president to nominate inspectors general in a timely manner, rather than relying on acting officials. This phenomenon did not begin in the Trump era, but this president has become increasingly reliant on them. Temporary inspectors general are less likely to open investigations that might upset agency political leadership.

Whistleblowers also continue to be in desperate need of stronger protections. Trump has repeatedly gone after whistleblowers when their stories cast a negative light on his administration. Assailing former Health and Human Services agency vaccine expert Rick Bright, Trump asserted, “this whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely.” The president has gone after individual whistleblowers, yet it was alarming to see him questioning the legitimacy of any whistleblower in such broad strokes.

There are several actions Congress should take to shore up government whistleblowers. Right now, those who come forward to expose wrongdoing have limited options to protect themselves from retaliation. The three-member Merit Systems Protection Board — which grants temporary relief from any personnel actions whistleblowers face and makes the final call on whether whistleblowers should receive permanent relief from retaliation — hasn’t had any members in place for more than a year, and has lacked the quorum necessary for it to act for over three years. Trump last year nominated new members for the board, but the Senate has failed to act.

Congress should also give federal government whistleblowers the right to take their retaliation cases to a jury trial. Federal contractors, just like every other part of the labor force, have the right to take their cases to the courts, and it’s time that federal workers do too.

Even still, both the current process for whistleblowers facing retaliation and a path through the courts can take years to resolve. So Congress needs to give the Merit Systems Protection Board more power to provide temporary relief for whistleblowers while their claims of retaliation are investigated. Congress should also ban retaliatory investigations into those who blow the whistle.

Congress has let its own oversight powers deteriorate over the past few decades. This administration has defiantly stonewalled Congress, and it’s not clear that the courts will come to the rescue to enforce Congress’s subpoena power. Until Congress as a whole reasserts its constitutional role, it should at least do its best to bolster the ability of inspectors general to do their work and to protect whistleblowers.

Nearly all of our elected lawmakers have at some point extolled the virtues of these truth-tellers. If they don’t want to let this president undermine our constitutional system of checks and balances, they need to stop the hand-wringing and act.

