* Robert Kuznia, Curt Devine and Nick Valencia report that the administration has muzzled the CDC:
In interviews with CNN, CDC officials say their agency's efforts to mount a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science.The result has worsened the effects of the crisis, sources inside the CDC say, relegating the 73-year-old agency that has traditionally led the nation's response to infectious disease to a supporting role.Rising tensions between CDC leadership and the White House over the perception that the agency has been sidelined has been a developing story in the media for weeks. But now, mid- and higher-ranking staff members within the agency -- six of whom spoke with CNN for this story -- are starting to voice their discontent. Those six spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Cue the president saying the CDC is a bunch of anti-Trump deep staters in 3, 2, 1...
* Caitlin Dickerson reports that the Trump administration has taken the opportunity of the pandemic to deport hundreds of children on their own, without anyone to take care of them.
* Ariel Edwards-Levy brings us new data showing that the idea that there’s a big “culture war” around wearing masks is mostly nonsense, with big majorities seeing it as a public health matter, even including a majority of Republicans.
* Michael Leachman projects that state budgets are now facing a shortfall of $765 billion over the next three years.
* Radley Balko reports on how prisoners are being left to get infected with covid-19 and die in jail.
* John Halpin and Ruy Teixeira debut the idea of the “Trump-Biden voter,” analyzing the possibility of a significant number of 2016 Trump voters switching to Biden this year.
* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Biden leading Trump by 11 points nationally as Trump’s approval declines.
* William Frey has new demographic data showing that the virus continues its spread into counties with strong support for Trump.
* Andy Slavitt and a group of public health experts have a good explainer on how we can do reopening safely.
* Nahal Toosi and Quint Forgey report that the State Department inspector general Trump just fired was probing even more top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
* Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce report on the lavish dinners — complete with a harpist — that Pompeo has been holding for friends and influential people whose backing he might someday need.
* And Langston Taylor reports on the Florida official who was fired after she objected to fiddling with coronavirus data to make the state look better.