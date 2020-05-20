Republican political operatives are recruiting “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The plan was discussed in a May 11 conference call with a senior staffer for the Trump reelection campaign organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy. A leaked recording of the hourlong call was provided to The Associated Press by the Center for Media and Democracy, a progressive watchdog group.

Notice the assumption that if you’re a pro-Trump doctor, the pro-Trump part will be more important to you than the doctor part, and you’ll give people dangerous advice.

* Robert Kuznia, Curt Devine and Nick Valencia report that the administration has muzzled the CDC:

In interviews with CNN, CDC officials say their agency's efforts to mount a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science.
The result has worsened the effects of the crisis, sources inside the CDC say, relegating the 73-year-old agency that has traditionally led the nation's response to infectious disease to a supporting role.
Rising tensions between CDC leadership and the White House over the perception that the agency has been sidelined has been a developing story in the media for weeks. But now, mid- and higher-ranking staff members within the agency -- six of whom spoke with CNN for this story -- are starting to voice their discontent. Those six spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Cue the president saying the CDC is a bunch of anti-Trump deep staters in 3, 2, 1...

* Ariel Edwards-Levy brings us new data showing that the idea that there’s a big “culture war” around wearing masks is mostly nonsense, with big majorities seeing it as a public health matter, even including a majority of Republicans.

* Andy Slavitt and a group of public health experts have a good explainer on how we can do reopening safely.

* Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce report on the lavish dinners — complete with a harpist — that Pompeo has been holding for friends and influential people whose backing he might someday need.