But that is not this universe. The one we live in increasingly resembles some kind of dark satire about the decline of the United States.

AD

Allow me to share with you a selection of stories that appeared in the print edition of Wednesday’s Post — which contains only a fraction of what is available every day on our website:

AD

That’s just from the front section of a single day’s print paper. And it doesn’t include other things that happened or were revealed in the past 24 hours:

The president tweeted out insane lies to discredit mail voting

He threatened to withhold funds from states that expand it

Congressional Republicans have launched ludicrous “investigations” of Hunter Biden and the Obama administration as a way of supporting Trump’s reelection campaign in a textbook application of Steven K. Bannon’s “flood the zone with s--t” strategy

Tensions are rising between the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the former exerts political control over the latter during a pandemic

The secretary of state held lavish dinners at taxpayer expense for friends and politically helpful figures, or any number of other maddening and tragic stories that are worthy of attention

The death count from covid-19 is now over 90,000, and the current number of unemployed Americans is well over 30 million

It’s so overwhelming that it’s impossible to grasp all at once. The attack on everything we do or should hold dear as Americans is so comprehensive, so sweeping, so multifaceted that we can’t ever quite get around to it all.

Now let’s be honest: There’s a degree to which this is true of every administration from the party you dislike. The U.S. government performs an impossibly large number of tasks, and if you oppose the president, you probably won’t like the legislation he advocates or the judges he appoints or what’s going on in the Pentagon or the Agriculture Department or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

AD

But this is different. Trump does many of the bad things another Republican president would do, but he layers on top of that limitless personal corruption and a virtual war on democratic accountability.

AD

Trump has shown us how much we took for granted, such as the idea that the president wouldn’t hire his unqualified relatives and use his office to enrich himself, or that the attorney general wouldn’t use his powers to help the president’s friends and target his enemies, or that while the branches might sometimes argue about the limits of oversight, everyone agreed in principle that oversight is necessary and Congress has a legal right to perform it.

While Trump tears through our government trying to destroy every worthwhile thing it does, he also devotes endless energy to sowing resentment and hatred, on the theory that he can be reelected only if Americans are as angry and divided as possible. Even if he is voted out of office, the poison he has poured into our national bloodstream will continue to course through it.

AD

So the worst thing for us would be to assume that if Trump is defeated then everything will snap back to the way it used to be. It won’t, any more than you can move right back into your house after toxic floodwaters rose to its roof. The structure may still be there, but you have to shovel out the muck and do something about the mold growing in the walls.

AD

While Joe Biden may have more urgent things to worry about at the moment, I hope he develops a plan to undo the damage Trump has wrought, not only in bad policy but in the debasement of our government. We’ll have to restock the agencies to replace all the qualified, committed public servants who have fled or been pushed out over the past few years. We’ll have to restore the ethical standards Trump has worked so hard to subvert. And we’ll have to revive the idea that government is supposed to serve all of us.

It will be an enormous task, equal to that faced by any president in our history. But if we’re lucky, perhaps a year from now you’ll be able to pick up the newspaper and see not a litany of horrors but a few stories about good things happening in Washington. We have to believe it’s possible.

AD

Read more: