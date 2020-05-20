Once again, President Trump is playing doctor in chief. Once again, his medical judgment is wrong, and the example he is setting by his behavior is worse.

Trump announced that he began taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc to prevent covid-19 after a White House staffer tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus. Simultaneously, he and Vice President Pence have consistently ignored the advice of their own experts to wear face masks.

Trump’s confidence notwithstanding, hydroxychloroquine, most often used to treat malaria, has never been shown to lower the rate of transmission of the coronavirus. Nor has it been shown to improve symptoms or speed recovery among those infected.

Trump’s rejection of a study of patients in Veterans Affairs hospitals — it found no improvement in outcome for those who took the drug and an increased incidence of death — as “a Trump-enemy statement” was bizarre.

Thankfully, additional studies are ongoing in the United States and Europe, including the use of the drug as a prophylactic measure as well as a treatment for those already infected, and we will soon have more definitive answers. Without this evidence, however, the president’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine, if that is indeed what he is doing, is problematic — as is his physician’s decision to prescribe the medication.

Is it always wrong to try an unproven therapy? No. We are oncologists. We frequently have tried powerful chemotherapy drugs or other anti-cancer therapies that are being studied and we do not know for sure work. At times, a wise physician must make a calculated gamble.

As a general rule, these choices are justified in situations where people are suffering from incurable or life-threatening ailments such as cancer — and the patients have exhausted proven options. They can also be tried when the patient’s situation is unique because they have a very rare condition where there are no therapies.

In all cases, using an unproven drug would occur only after a long and thoughtful conversation about the risks and benefits and alternatives with a physician. Patients are then empowered to make the choice that’s right for them. But even in these cases, the decision to take a powerful drug with serious side effects should be made very, very carefully — and preferably as part of a clinical trial. Even for terminally ill patients, harms can outweigh benefits.

But the president is not suffering from the coronavirus, he is not terminally ill and has not exhausted other treatment options. He is using hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication. That’s a big difference from using an unproven cancer treatment. Unproven medications face an especially high bar regarding safety for use in people who are currently well. And, without proof of benefit, hydroxychloroquine fails the test as a safe drug for prevention. Indeed, the Food and Drug Administration has recently cautioned that hydroxychloroquine should not be used outside a hospital or clinical trial, because of serious side effects including heart rhythm problems.

Trump’s insistent endorsement of an unproven and potential risky medication contrasts with his refusal to wear a face mask. There is reasonable evidence that masks can slow transmission of the coronavirus. They have no side effects or other downsides. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now endorses their use. Every responsible physician recommends that patients, especially older people or those with obesity, diabetes, hypertension or other comorbidities, wear face masks whenever in public or around other people. Yet the president and vice president have routinely avoided wearing them, even during a hospital tour where masks are otherwise mandated. (They have also not routinely employed physical distancing such as in this week’s National Space Council meeting.)

When public figures volunteer health information, it can be empowering or misleading. Compare Trump’s example with that of actress Angelina Jolie, who in 2013 announced her decision to undergo a mastectomy after learning she carried a mutation in the breast cancer gene BRCA1. Jolie underwent a well-accepted treatment and encouraged women to “seek out the information and medical experts who can help you through this aspect of your life.”

At times of crisis, we look to leaders for guidance and to serve as role models. Trump’s repeated touting of hydroxychloroquine has prompted a run on the drug and transformed a medical hypothesis — an idea in need of testing — into a “miracle cure” within our grasp. This has led to shortages of this medication for folks who actually need it — people suffering from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Ironically, because of the president’s endorsement, many people are taking hydroxychloroquine outside of a trial, making it more difficult to run the studies that are desperately needed to prove whether it is valuable or not.

The more the president talks about hydroxychloroquine, the further we are aware from answering the essential question: Do the benefits outweigh the harms?

