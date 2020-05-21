“I think right now people want to see improvements in our health care system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act,” she told students at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics this week, while adding that she still wants to get to single payer eventually. … The Massachusetts senator has fired off a barrage of proposals as well as more than 80 Covid-19 oversight letters since January. She drew praise from Biden himself for her questioning of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at a Senate hearing this week. She and Biden co-wrote an op-ed focused on oversight of coronavirus relief, and one of her top policy aides recently was appointed to serve on the congressional panel charged with that work.

Her plethora of policy ideas during the campaign impressed college-educated voters, including members of the media, but the blizzard of white papers was less effective in attracting others. Less talk of “fundamental change” and more talk of a “reformer with results” (yes, that was George W. Bush’s pitch in 2000) might have gotten her more votes, although we will never know if Democrats were simply dead set against anyone who seemed “risky” (e.g., a woman, a person of color).

During the campaign, her unfortunate attachment to Medicare-for-all might have given the impression that all her policy ideas were pie-in-the-sky proposals. Now, in the context of the pandemic, many of these seem eminently reasonable.

For example, lack of access to child care, as we have discussed, is a major impediment to restarting the economy. Warren’s campaign plan for universal access to child care — free to those making up to 200 percent of the poverty line and with a capped cost to those making more than 200 percent of 7 percent of family income — embodied her brand of creative policy solutions. With a heavy emphasis on local control and personal choice, the proposal offered a lot for traditional conservatives to like. As her campaign website put it: “The federal government will partner with local providers — states, cities, school districts, nonprofits, tribes, faith-based organizations — to create a network of child care options. … These options would include locally-licensed child care centers, preschool centers, and in-home child care options.”

If elected, Biden will need someone with those sorts of ideas at his side. Warren — a septuagenarian white woman serving the Northeast — might not be what he needs as a campaign mate. (Moreover, leaving her seat would mean the Republican governor would select her replacement.) But in demonstrating her policy chops, she reminds us of her boundless energy, her ability to deliver sharp rebukes to the administration and her tendency to view government through the lens of the average man or woman. On Tuesday, when describing what it means to be an essential worker, she said: “Turns out it’s not an investment banker. ... It’s people who get out there who put their own health at risk in order to keep life going in this country.” This underscores her value to Biden, to her party and to the country.

Warren should be in some key position to help execute Biden’s agenda — maybe even chief of staff (though that would still leave the problem of her Senate seat). In the event that Democrats win the Senate majority (which no longer seems like a pipe dream), they would be wise to elevate her to a top leadership or policy position. Senate Majority Leader? Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee? Whatever Warren’s role, Biden would be foolish not to make use of her considerable talents. He’s going to need every smart policy wonk and policy salesman he can find.

