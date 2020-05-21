The Trump administration began privately informing allied nations this week that the United States will withdraw from a nearly 30-year-old treaty designed to reduce the chances of an accidental war between Russia and the United States by allowing reconnaissance flights over the two countries, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions.

A withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies risks driving another wedge between the United States and its European allies, some of which urged the United States to remain in the pact in recent weeks despite U.S. concerns about Russian compliance.