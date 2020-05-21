The Trump administration began privately informing allied nations this week that the United States will withdraw from a nearly 30-year-old treaty designed to reduce the chances of an accidental war between Russia and the United States by allowing reconnaissance flights over the two countries, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions.
A withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies risks driving another wedge between the United States and its European allies, some of which urged the United States to remain in the pact in recent weeks despite U.S. concerns about Russian compliance.

He says that Russia will come back to the table and we’ll get a much better deal, which is exactly what he said about the Iran nuclear agreement.

The Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) as the next director of national intelligence on Thursday, capping an unusually protracted process that saw the congressman withdraw his nomination last year in the face of bipartisan opposition, only to have President Trump challenge members of his own party and nominate Ratcliffe again seven months later.
The Senate voted 49-to-44 to confirm Ratcliffe along party lines. He received more votes against his confirmation than any DNI in the 15-year history of the office.

Somehow Republicans got over their objections. Imagine that.