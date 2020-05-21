The Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) as the next director of national intelligence on Thursday, capping an unusually protracted process that saw the congressman withdraw his nomination last year in the face of bipartisan opposition, only to have President Trump challenge members of his own party and nominate Ratcliffe again seven months later.The Senate voted 49-to-44 to confirm Ratcliffe along party lines. He received more votes against his confirmation than any DNI in the 15-year history of the office.
Somehow Republicans got over their objections. Imagine that.
* James Glanz and Campbell Robertson report on an estimate that if we had imposed a lockdown just one week earlier, we could have had 36,000 fewer deaths.
* Megan Cassella reports that despite its early reopening, Georgia hasn’t seen much improvement in its jobs situation.
* Perry Bacon Jr. explains why Biden could end up being the most liberal president in modern history.
* Sahil Kapur has some good reporting on how and why Joe Biden is letting Democrats on Capitol Hill lead the argument about how much more we need in economic rescue.
* Dan Pfeiffer and Crooked Media share new polling data and some ideas showing how Biden can beat Trump in Michigan.
* Eric Boehlert explains why Twitter should ban Trump, and how Twitter is letting itself be cowed by him, like so many other companies are.
* Abigail Disney talks to Elizabeth Warren about growing up conservative, losing her brother to covid-19, and our cultural divide.
* Lawrence Glickman explains how deep the roots of our current white backlash go.
* Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg urges his party to see Trump not as someone who possesses fearsome magical political powers, but as someone who’s losing, desperate and panicking.
* Will Bunch says that we’re still not reckoning with how deep the Trump era scandals involving the Saudis truly go.
* And Windsor Mann explains how we continue to suffer from President Trump’s aversion to reading.