The labor market in the United States is historically awful. More than 25 million Americans are receiving unemployment insurance, and that does not include the hundreds of thousands — perhaps millions — receiving checks through a separate, new program established for the self-employed and gig economy workers. Much of the country remains under lockdown, and regions cautiously reopening are doing so with limitations on store capacity or with social distancing requirements that will dampen demand for work in many labor-intensive industries. Millions of workers could not find work today no matter how hard they tried.

This makes Republican concerns about the temporary supplemental unemployment system overblown. Prior to the pandemic, unemployment insurance was largely handled by states, with each awarding different levels of support for people out of work through no fault of their own. Those programs offered only a fraction of the employee’s pre-unemployment wages, providing needed support while also financially encouraging workers to get a job as soon as they could. Given the realities of the lockdowns used to try to rid the nation of covid-19, Democrats successfully fought for a temporary $600-per-week federal supplement to a state’s normal award. The program is set to expire at the end of July, and Republicans are reportedly loath to extend it.

Republicans are right to worry that continuing this program encourages people to stay out of work. Since the $600 is a flat amount, anyone who was earning less than $31,200 a year makes more on unemployment today than they were in a job before the crisis struck. People making more than that could also be financially better off not working, depending on what they are receiving from their state. That makes people likelier to decide to stay out of work as long as the federal payment continues. This cannot help employers find workers as we try to restart the economy.

This does not mean, however, that we should quickly return to the pre-pandemic unemployment system. That system was designed for normal recessions, when job loss is the result of an external shock to demand and job gains will occur as that shock wears off. Even in hard times, there are always some employers hiring, making it reasonable to think that jobs can be found. In cases of extreme shocks, it is also customary to extend the period during which a person can receive unemployment benefits. This ensures that people get support they need while also retaining incentives to return to work when jobs return.

This system will not provide the help people need in the current crisis. This shock was caused by government itself, which shut down or seriously hindered entire industries. If you’re in the restaurant industry, there aren’t many jobs to get, period. Even as states reopen, government directives will intentionally keep retail stores, restaurants and many other sectors operating at well below their potential capacity. Capacity limits on how many people can enter a store and social distancing requirements will keep demand for labor artificially low, and bans on public gatherings above a certain size will keep some businesses shut down completely. Preventing a second wave of covid-19 will mean artificially suppressing the economy for the foreseeable future.

This means that we should expect millions of people to be intentionally kept jobless by public order for months to come. It is not fair to expect them to rely on an unemployment system that was not designed for this type of economic meltdown. But it is also not fair for those who are working to pay for a system that encourages people not to work.

A compromise that recognizes the unique severity of our times is needed. Republicans ought to propose extending the federal supplement at a reduced level, bringing the total amount a person can get to 90 to 100 percent of their pre-pandemic wages through August. That would remove the disincentive to work while providing just compensation for the government seizure of their jobs. This figure should also be coordinated with other federal benefits, such as SNAP payments, to ensure that the unemployed get the help they need without being better off on the dole. This balanced program can be extended again after the summer, but further limited to apply only to people who previously worked in industries that continue to be subject to government limits.

Americans in trouble should get the support they need without becoming wards of the state. A compromise between current Republican and Democratic approaches to unemployment insurance can give us just that.

