The Trump administration withdrew one of the largest contracts in its signature effort to use farm surplus to feed hungry Americans, capping a chaotic process that industry experts say relied too heavily on companies with little demonstrated experience in farming, food chains or food banks.Contracts totaling more than $107 million went to a San Antonio event planner, an avocado mail-order company, a health-and-wellness airport kiosk company and a trade finance corporation, according to the Agriculture Department’s announcement of contract awards.But the USDA bypassed the country’s three largest food distribution companies, as well as nonprofit organizations with long histories of feeding the poor on a large scale, according to Tom Stenzel, president of the United Fresh Produce Association (UFPA).
I’m shocked that this was a task the Trump administration couldn’t execute properly.
* Gabby Orr reports that Trump is pushing to start a battle over churches reopening because he’s worried about polls showing wavering support among evangelicals.
* Laurie Konish reports that Americans really aren’t into the Republican idea of getting more cash now and taking it out of their Social Security later.
* Tony Romm reports that nearly every state is experiencing unemployment higher than at any time on record.
* Catherine Rampell explains why every state budget is being crushed by the pandemic.
* Ruth Marcus asks whether Republicans think we’re dumb enough to fall for their upcoming Burisma goose chase.
* Jill Colvin reports on how Trump is attacking scientists whose results don’t support his view of the world.
* Michelle Goldberg offers a nuanced consideration of Norma McCorvey, aka Jane Roe, and her complicated and at times false life story.
* Andrew Romano reports on a poll showing that 44 percent of Republicans think Bill Gates wants to use coronavirus vaccinations to implant microchips in everyone.