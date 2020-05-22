President Trump, who has eschewed wearing a face mask throughout the coronavirus crisis, told reporters Thursday he had worn one for a bit of his tour of a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., at one point showing off a navy mask with the presidential seal. . . .

Pushed on why he felt he could take his mask off at all, Trump said that it wasn’t “necessary” for him to wear it and that he and everybody with him had been tested.

When it was pointed out that the Ford executives were all wearing masks, which they have required at the plant, the president said: “Well, that’s their choice. I was given a choice.”

“I had it on in an area [where] they preferred it, so I put it on, and it was very nice,” he said. “It looked very nice.”