But the policies that support a rapid response can be quite different from those that support a sustainable recovery. In fact, sometimes they are in conflict with one another. We must determine what we are trying to achieve. This is complicated by the fact that Washington is returning to its typical state of gridlock. There’s no time for this. Partisan politics should be set aside to focus on pragmatic solutions to support recovery.

First, all states have suffered during the past months. They have carried the costs of funding unemployment and medical claims while providing overtime to the first responders we have all relied upon. States cannot print their own money to cover these costs. The federal government called on states to act, and it should be accountable for providing relief. Similarly, our hospitals answered the government’s call to combat the pandemic, stopping much of their non-emergency medical services. This has had an extraordinary financial impact, particularly on smaller, rural institutions, which require immediate help.

Second, while enhanced unemployment benefits were the right answer when the objective was exclusively economic relief, they create a disincentive to any effort aimed at getting people back to work. We will need to return to the traditional definition of unemployment in which recipients are incentivized to actively look for a job and cannot receive benefits if offered one. Both Republican and Democratic governors have acknowledged this challenge.

Instead, we should provide enhanced incentives to bring people back to work. PPP is a critical program to help us get from response to recovery, and it should be revised based on learnings from its initial application. The Treasury Department has helpfully clarified that if small-business employees turn down an offer of reemployment via PPP, the employer must notify the state that they are now ineligible for unemployment benefits, but this may be hard to enforce.

Third, employer liability must be resolved for any economic recovery phase to begin. Businesses of all sizes need to know that if they take responsible steps to protect employees and customers, they have a safe harbor in which to operate. This is especially critical to small businesses selling nonessential goods that have been forced to close while the big-box and online retailers with which they compete have been allowed to remain open and sell competing goods. We have to allow the small local businesses to reopen on equal footing without incurring additional liability.

Finally, while tax incentives are often viewed as an important step in any normal economic stimulus, these are not normal times, and we need to be clear-eyed about their likely impact. If the most important objective of our recovery efforts is to get as many people back to work as possible, policies such as a payroll tax holiday will have limited effect since these would only directly benefit the employed and expedite the insolvency of the Social Security trust fund.

In the current environment, a sales tax holiday would be far more effective, delivering savings directly to consumers and giving them more purchasing power. However, sales taxes are levied by states and cities that cannot afford to forgo this crucial revenue right now, especially without further financial assistance from the federal government. A tariff holiday, making imports more affordable, would give people more purchasing power.

The challenge for policymakers today is calibrating the transition from rapid response to sustainable recovery. It’s hard to incentivize work when health and safety concerns persist and schools/child care remain closed. Each region will be on different timelines, so the tools we deploy must be flexible.

For the recovery to truly be sustainable, we must be bold. We will either need to incentivize the safe return to an office-based working experience or we will need to develop opportunities for segments of the workforce to adapt to a new normal. Just as the Great Depression spurred programs to develop nationwide infrastructure, we, too, should put Americans back to work building next-generation infrastructure — from high-speed rail to upgraded telecommunications networks.

There is little question that the response actions taken by our country were essential. But now, in many ways, the most challenging test is still to come. Stimulating the economy and achieving a sustainable economy will require a careful — and likely unpopular — unwinding of our initial response programs. Otherwise, we will be stuck in limbo, with competing visions of what we’re trying to achieve.

